Global Blenders & Juicers Market 2016: By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021

Deerfield Beach, FL — (SBWIRE) — 01/02/2017 — Latest Research Report on Blenders & Juicers Market 2016: Industry Size, Share, Analysis, Price, Strategy, Segment, Trends, Key, Development, Forecast to 2021

Blenders and juicers are two very different beasts, with two quite different purposes. They both process tasty fruit and veggies into a delicious, nutritious drink but the way they do it, and the end result, is not the same at all. A juicer separates the fiber from the rest of the fruit or vegetables. This leaves only the juice for you to drink. The remaining fiber pulp is discarded. This means that you can pack more fruit or veggies in per cup and you get all your vitamins and nutrients in the most easily digestible form. A blender processes the whole fruit or vegetable, including the fiber. This makes a thicker drink (usually called a smoothie) which takes longer to digest. You still get all the nutrients, but they are released more slowly. This satisfies your appetite and leaves you feel fuller for longer.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Blenders & Juicers in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Omega

Breville

Oster(Sunbeam)

Hurom

Braun

Cuisinart

Kuvings

Philips

Panasonic

Electrolux

Joyoung

Supor

Midea

Donlim(Guangdong Xinbao)

SKG

Bear

ACA(Elec-Tech)

Deer

Xibeile(Shuai Jia)

Ouke

Hanssem

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Latin America, Middle and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

Blenders

Juicers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial consumption

Household consumption

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Blenders & Juicers market.

Chapter 1, to describe Blenders & Juicers Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Blenders & Juicers, with sales, revenue, and price of Blenders & Juicers, in 2015 and 2016;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2016;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Blenders & Juicers, for each region, from 2011 to 2016;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 9 and 10, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2016;

Chapter 11, Blenders & Juicers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2016 to 2021;

Chapter 12 and 13, to describe Blenders & Juicers sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

