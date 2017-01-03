Global Blenders & Juicers Market 2016: By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021

Global Market Research Report on Blenders & Juicers Market 2016 is a professional and in-depth complete study on the current state of the Blenders & Juicers worldwide.
Blenders and juicers are two very different beasts, with two quite different purposes. They both process tasty fruit and veggies into a delicious, nutritious drink but the way they do it, and the end result, is not the same at all. A juicer separates the fiber from the rest of the fruit or vegetables. This leaves only the juice for you to drink. The remaining fiber pulp is discarded. This means that you can pack more fruit or veggies in per cup and you get all your vitamins and nutrients in the most easily digestible form. A blender processes the whole fruit or vegetable, including the fiber. This makes a thicker drink (usually called a smoothie) which takes longer to digest. You still get all the nutrients, but they are released more slowly. This satisfies your appetite and leaves you feel fuller for longer.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Blenders & Juicers in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Omega
Breville
Oster(Sunbeam)
Hurom
Braun
Cuisinart
Kuvings
Philips
Panasonic
Electrolux
Joyoung
Supor
Midea
Donlim(Guangdong Xinbao)
SKG
Bear
ACA(Elec-Tech)
Deer
Xibeile(Shuai Jia)
Ouke
Hanssem
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
Latin America, Middle and Africa
Market Segment by Type, covers
Blenders
Juicers
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Commercial consumption
Household consumption
There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Blenders & Juicers market.
Chapter 1, to describe Blenders & Juicers Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Blenders & Juicers, with sales, revenue, and price of Blenders & Juicers, in 2015 and 2016;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2016;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Blenders & Juicers, for each region, from 2011 to 2016;
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 9 and 10, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2016;
Chapter 11, Blenders & Juicers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2016 to 2021;
Chapter 12 and 13, to describe Blenders & Juicers sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.
