Global Blu-Ray Player Market 2016: By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021

Global Market Research Report on Blu-Ray Player Market 2016 is a professional and in-depth complete study on the current state of the Blu-Ray Player worldwide.

Blu-ray Player is a device which is used to play Blu-ray Disc movie. It can adopt HDMI interface and use 1920 × 1080 resolution, 1080p HD output format to achieve HD video, which is now five times the resolution of DVD video (PAL 720 * 576), six times the resolution (NTSC 720 * 480). It is a household mainstream player and is also favored by the game companies, movie studios, consumer electronics and home computer manufacturers. Film companies such as Disney, Fox, Paramount, Warner, Sony, MGM, Lions Gate etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Blu-Ray Player in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sony

Samsung

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Electronic Corporation

LG Electronics Corporation

HUALU

Philips Electronic N.V

Toshiba

Shenzhen GIEC Electronics

QiSheng

BARU

BEVIX

OPPO

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Latin America, Middle and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

Deer Blu-ray Player

Aurora Blu-ray Media Player

Aiseesoft Blu-ray Player

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cinema

Consumer Electronics

Automobile

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Blu-Ray Player market.

Chapter 1, to describe Blu-Ray Player Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Blu-Ray Player, with sales, revenue, and price of Blu-Ray Player, in 2015 and 2016;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2016;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Blu-Ray Player, for each region, from 2011 to 2016;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 9 and 10, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2016;

Chapter 11, Blu-Ray Player market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2016 to 2021;

Chapter 12 and 13, to describe Blu-Ray Player sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

