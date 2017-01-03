Global Car Navigation Market 2016: By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021

Global Market Research Report on Car Navigation Market 2016 is a professional and in-depth complete study on the current state of the Car Navigation worldwide.

A car navigation system is part of the automobile controls or a third party add-on used to find direction in an automobile. It typically uses a satellite navigation device to get its position data which is then correlated to a position on a road. When directions are needed routing can be calculated. On the fly traffic information can be used to adjust the route. Dead reckoning using distance data from sensors attached to the drivetrain, a gyroscope and an accelerometer can be used for greater reliability, as GPS signal loss and/or multipath can occur due to urban canyons or tunnels.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Car Navigation in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch

Denso

Pioneer

Alpine

Aisin

Continental

Kenwood

Sony

Clarion

Garmin

Panasonic

Hangsheng

Coagent

ADAYO

Desay SV

Skypine

Kaiyue Group

Roadrover

FlyAudio

Soling

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Latin America, Middle and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

WinCE Platform

Android Platform

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

OEM

Aftermarket

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Car Navigation market.

Chapter 1, to describe Car Navigation Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Car Navigation, with sales, revenue, and price of Car Navigation, in 2015 and 2016;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2016;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Car Navigation, for each region, from 2011 to 2016;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 9 and 10, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2016;

Chapter 11, Car Navigation market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2016 to 2021;

Chapter 12 and 13, to describe Car Navigation sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

