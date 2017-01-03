Global CSF Management Market: End-User Segment Analysis – 2015 to 2021

Global CSF Management Market – Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2015 – 2021

Sarasota, FL — (SBWIRE) — 01/03/2017 — Global CSF Management Market (CSF Drainage Systems and CSF Shunts) for Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, and Other End-users: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2015 – 2021

Global CSF management market was valued USD 1.2 billion in 2015 and is expected to generate revenue of USD 1.6 billion by end of 2021.

The report covers detailed analysis and forecast for the CSF management market on a global and regional level from 2015 to 2021. The study offers historic data of 2015 along with a forecast from 2016 to 2021 based on revenue (USD billion). The study includes a comprehensive view of the market with the review of market drivers, restraint, and opportunities. It also offers the level of impact of drivers and restraints on the CSF management market between 2015 and 2021.

The study included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. The report evaluates Porter's Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the CSF management market. Moreover, the study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, which provides the most attractive and least attractive market segments information by product, end-user, and region.

The report includes detailed segmentation of CSF management market based on product, end-user, and region. CSF shunts are the key product in the CSF management market. On the basis of end-user segment, the market can be classified into hospitals, outpatient facilities, and other end-users. Major regional segment analyzed in this report include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including China, Japan, India, U.S. Germany, France, UK, and Brazil.

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including market share and company profiles of the key players operating in the global market. Some of the key participants in the report include B. Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes, Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, Codman EDS, Medtronic plc, Sophysa S.A., Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, BeckerSmith Medical, Inc., and Moeller Medical GmbH., among others.

This report segments the global CSF management market as follows:

Global CSF Management Market: Product Segment Analysis

CSF Drainage Systems

CSF Shunts

Global CSF Management Market: End-user Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Other Others

Global CSF Management Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

