Global Diatomaceous Earth Market 2016: By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021

Diatomite, also known as diatomaceous earth, is the naturally occurring fossilized remains of diatoms. The properties which make diatomite valuable include low density, high porosity, high surface area, abrasiveness, insulating properties, inertness, absorptive capacity, brightness, and high silica content. It is mainly used as filter aids, fillers, absorbents etc.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Diatomaceous Earth in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Imerys
EP Minerals
Domolin
Showa Chemical
CECA Chemical (Arkema)
Dicaperl
Diatomite CJSC
American Diatomite
Diatomite Direct
Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral
Chanye
Zhilan Diatom
Sanxing Diatomite
Shengzhou Xinglong Products of Diatomite
Shengzhou Huali Diatomite Products
Changbai Mountain filter aid
Qingdao Best diatomite
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
Latin America, Middle and Africa
Market Segment by Type, covers
Anhydrous Substance
Baked Product
Flux Calcined
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Filter Aids
Fillers
Absorbents
Construction materials
Other
There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Diatomaceous Earth market.
Chapter 1, to describe Diatomaceous Earth Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Diatomaceous Earth, with sales, revenue, and price of Diatomaceous Earth, in 2015 and 2016;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2016;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Diatomaceous Earth, for each region, from 2011 to 2016;
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 9 and 10, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2016;
Chapter 11, Diatomaceous Earth market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2016 to 2021;
Chapter 12 and 13, to describe Diatomaceous Earth sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.
