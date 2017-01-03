Global Diatomaceous Earth Market 2016: By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021

Global Market Research Report on Diatomaceous Earth Market 2016 is a professional and in-depth complete study on the current state of the Diatomaceous Earth worldwide.

Diatomite, also known as diatomaceous earth, is the naturally occurring fossilized remains of diatoms. The properties which make diatomite valuable include low density, high porosity, high surface area, abrasiveness, insulating properties, inertness, absorptive capacity, brightness, and high silica content. It is mainly used as filter aids, fillers, absorbents etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Diatomaceous Earth in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Imerys

EP Minerals

Domolin

Showa Chemical

CECA Chemical (Arkema)

Dicaperl

Diatomite CJSC

American Diatomite

Diatomite Direct

Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral

Chanye

Zhilan Diatom

Sanxing Diatomite

Shengzhou Xinglong Products of Diatomite

Shengzhou Huali Diatomite Products

Changbai Mountain filter aid

Qingdao Best diatomite

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Latin America, Middle and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

Anhydrous Substance

Baked Product

Flux Calcined

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Filter Aids

Fillers

Absorbents

Construction materials

Other

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Diatomaceous Earth market.

Chapter 1, to describe Diatomaceous Earth Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Diatomaceous Earth, with sales, revenue, and price of Diatomaceous Earth, in 2015 and 2016;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2016;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Diatomaceous Earth, for each region, from 2011 to 2016;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 9 and 10, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2016;

Chapter 11, Diatomaceous Earth market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2016 to 2021;

Chapter 12 and 13, to describe Diatomaceous Earth sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

