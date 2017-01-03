HealthyWiser’s Water Ionizer Has 100% Complete Accessories

Get to know more about HealthyWiser’s alkaline water ionizer

White Plains, NY — (SBWIRE) — 01/03/2017 — HealthyWiser's alkaline water ionizer machine has all the accessories that customers need to make sure the experience is great with the device. The official website of the company showed the accessories set that customers can get when they buy one of the best water ionizers in the market.

Complete set of accessories

Aside from the actual water ionizer machine, HealthyWiser offers the product complete with all the accessories that consumers need.

The package includes:

-The alkaline water ionizer user manual. This manual informs the user about details on proper use, maintenance, installation and more.

-The nine plates that process the water through the device

-The power cord

-The tubing hose

-The diverter valve

-The reagent drops or pH drops used to test pH levels of the water processed

-The pH color chart as reference to the pH test

-The dust filter

Customers can expect to get everything they need to complete the experiences. This and along with more features, these are making it among the best water ionizers available around.

About The HealthyWiser Alkaline Water Ionizer

The HealthyWiser alkaline water ionizer machine has everything that people need to purify water. It is fully convertible to be installed either over the counters or beneath them, and uses the best of technology to convert tap water into the healthier alkaline water.

Amazon offers the product in both classy colors of black and platinum. This is sold right now for only $2,199.95 with free shipping.

The HealthyWiser alkaline water ionizer machine has several great features for alkaline water production. It has platinum coated titanium electrodes for easier testing, nine levels of water, a larger LCD display screen and dual filters. It also has a sliding door to access the filter units easier and it is also voice automated. It has an automatic cleaning system to make sure everything is organized and clean.

About HealthyWiser

HealthyWiser is a reputable company in the United States that provides various products for health awareness. The products are used for beauty, personal health, and wellness.

For more information about HealthyWiser's alkaline water ionizer machine, visit their page on Amazon.

Contact Info:

Name – Jon Agustin

Email – jon@healthy-wiser.com

Website – http://www.healthy-wiser.com

