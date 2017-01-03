Lamps Market – Residential Segment Will Contribute for a Significant Portion of the Global Market

Lamps Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, And Forecast 2016 – 2024

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 01/03/2017 — Global Lamps Market: Overview

The global lamps market is expected to expand at a modest CAGR from 2015 to 2023. It is estimated that lighting consumes a significant portion of energy production. The growing demand from rural areas on account of initiatives taken by governments across regions is expected to boost the global lamps market. Rural areas in developing nations of India, the Middle East and Latin America are witnessing a surge in the demand for lamps. The demand for lamps exists not only from residential sectors, but also from commercial and industrial sectors, which will ensure a steady growth of the market.

Global Lamps Market: Key Drivers and Trends

The global lamps market is highly fragmented with numerous companies launching their products of varying sizes. Aggressive marketing strategies are used by these players so as to occupy a strong position in the market. The increasing number of players in the market is also intensifying competition. Players in the market are also participating in mergers, collaborations, and partnerships to increase their global presence.

Despite being characterized by the presence of local as well as international companies, the market is expected to be led by a few international companies, which are constantly acquiring local or regional companies to increase their shares. The global lamps market may be termed mature and stagnant, however new product innovations may boost the growth of the market.

Global Lamps Market: Segmentation

This market study estimates that the residential segment will contribute for a significant portion of the global lamps market. The rapid increase in the population and improvement in the economic condition of the people in developing nations and rural areas of these countries will fuel the growth of the segment. By type of lighting, the LED lighting segment is presently experiencing a robust growth owing to high energy efficiency, weather resistant design, and increased operational life.

Key companies in the global lamps market are:

The major players in the lamps market are Chicago Miniature Lighting, EiKO Limited, Deposition Sciences, EYE Lighting International, Federal Signal Corporation, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Fiat SpA, General Electric Company, GE Lighting, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Hella KGaA Hueck & Company, Harrison Toshiba Lighting, Iwasaki Electric Company Limited, LCD Lighting, JKL Components Corporation, Lights of America Incorporated, Light Sources Incorporated, National Cathode Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, OSRAM SYLVANIA, Peterson Corporation, Royal Philips Electronics NV, Philips Lighting, Siemens AG, Stanley Electric Company Limited, Toshiba Corporation, TCP Incorporated, Trojan Incorporated, Welch Allyn Incorporated, US Energy Technologies Incorporated, Ushio Incorporated, US Lighting Tech, UVP LLC, Visteon Corporation, Voltarc Technologies, Venture Lighting International, and Advanced Lighting Technologies Incorporated.

