Mac Tools MDT 10 delivers an enhanced performance boost for vehicle technicians

The MDT 10 introduces new best-in-class vehicle coverage with improved speed, performance and usability to meet the needs of professional vehicle diagnostic technicians.

Mac Tools MDT 10 is an ergonomically-designed vehicle diagnostic tool built specifically for technicians. MDT 10 features best-in-class coverage for more than 25,000 vehicle systems, and can diagnose drivability issues on virtually any vehicle.



The premium hardware device features an optically-bonded screen, a rear camera with flash, front camera, dual speakers, and HDMI output to an external monitor. It comes in a rugged tablet that's balanced specifically for one-handed operation. MDT 10 comes with a charging / docking station that allows the technician to work away from the vehicle.



Increased workplace efficiency is realized with available on-tool repair information that provides full access to a new and extensive wiring-diagram database that displays in color. Other new features include top reported DTC fixes, drive cycles, and maintenance reset procedures.



MDT 10 is built into an AndroidTM chassis, providing a wireless vehicle connection that allows the technician ease of mobility to test components. The large 10.4" screen comes standard, and provides high visibility even in direct sunlight.



MDT 10 provides enhanced on-tool resource information, scan and scope troubleshooting repair info, and specific tech tips. It also provides embedded training videos ensure faster technician fix times. The advanced software enables a streamlined diagnostic process for any issues a technician may encounter with a wide array of additional features that include:



J-2534 device for OEM reprogramming / reflashing with separate PC and OEM software

Ability to display 16 data items, or graph 8 data items simultaneously

Customized Datastream display, graph and color for easy viewing

For full specifications and to learn more about Mac Tools MDT 10, visit MACTOOLS.COM

About Mac Tools



Mac Tools has a product line in excess of 42,000 items, and uses the direct sales approach with a mobile sales force of distributors. The Mac Tools philosophy of excellent quality, price and service remains unchanged since their start in 1938. And, the company spirit that made them successful in 1938 is the same spirit that makes their tools and team Great to Work With™.

