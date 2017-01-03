Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) Solution Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2016-2026

Future Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) Solution Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2016 – 2026” report to their offering.

Unified communication is the convergence of real-time communication services such as voice calling, video conferencing, instant messaging etc. Unified communication is a set of products that provides a consistent and unified user experience across multiple media types and devices.

Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) Solution Market: Segmentation

Global mobile unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solution market is classified into type, application, vertical, and region. The global mobile unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solution market can be segmented on the basis of type which includes solution and service. The service segment can be further sub-segmented into consulting service, integration service, implementation service and maintenance service. On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into social networking, gaming, voice calling, video conferencing and other. Vertical wise, the global mobile unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solution market is segmented into BFSI, media & entertainment sector, healthcare sector, public sector, retail sector, transportation & logistics sector, manufacturing sector, IT & telecom sector and energy and utility sector. Region wise, global mobile unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solution market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) Solution Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global mobile unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solution market is projected to register a considerable growth in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. The mobile unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solution is gaining traction across verticals, which in turn is expected to create huge growth opportunity for key players operating in the mobile unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solution market.

Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) Solution Market: Drivers

Small and medium enterprises are rapidly shifting towards mobile unified communication and collaboration solution in order to improve professional presence, reduce costs and increase productivity. Mobile unified communications and collaboration solutions are comparatively cheaper than other communication tools which is attracting more number of consumers across verticals to deploy these communication and collaboration solutions in their organizations. Thus, increasing demand for mobile unified communications solutions from small-medium enterprises, low associated with deployment of these solutions and growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) Solution Market: Restraints

Lack of awareness across verticals in emerging economies such as Latin America, APEJ and MEA and security related measures due to increasing number of cyber threats are some of the major factors that are expected to hinder growth of the global mobile unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) solution market to some extent.

Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) Solution Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global mobile unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solution market focus on acquisition and mergers, offering advanced solutions and services in order to enhance customer experience and outperform competitors.

Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) Solution Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global mobile unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solution market are Avaya, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), CISCO SYSTEMS INC, HP CO, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc. and Polycom, Inc. etc.

