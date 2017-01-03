Mr. Mehul Mohanka Appointed as the Managing Director & Group CEO of Tega Industries Limited

Mr. Mehul Mohanka has been involved in several key strategies of Tega Industries Limited and spearheading it’s growth.

Kolkata, India — (SBWIRE) — 01/02/2017 — Mr. Mehul Mohanka has been appointed as the Managing Director and Group CEO of Tega Industries Limited, one of the leading manufacturers of mill lining equipment, conveyor components, wear resistant liners and hydrocylones. Mr Mohanka was chosen for the role post unanimous decision taken by the Tega Board of Directors. Meanwhile, Mr. Madan Mohanka will continue to function as the Executive Chairman and continue to mentor and guide the apex leadership of the company.

Mehul was until recently, a member of the Executive Board of Tega, leading the Sales and Corporate Functions like HR, Finance, Legal and IT. In addition, Mehul also led multiple initiatives to accelerate global expansion, integration and Business Strategy. He was the architect of the 'Better Together' change management initiative that is now being rolled out in phases. He formally joined the ranks of Tega in 2001 as a whole time Director and has worked closely in diverse functions in Tega such as Sales, Operations and Support functions among others over the years. He holds an MBA from University of Pittsburgh – Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business, USA and certification in Advanced Management Program from the Harvard Business School, USA.

About Tega Industries Limited

Tega Industries Limited is the flagship company of the Tega Group of Companies. The firm has achieved significant achievements in the environment, material handling, mining and mineral processing industries. The company has plants across four continents and is the largest non-OEM manufacturer of molded wear resistant rubber components used in the bulk material and mining industries. Awarded the Integrated Management System (IMS) certification by SGS India Limited, the company holds certification in three management systems – Occupational Health & Safety Management System (OHSMS) – OHSAS 18001:2007, Quality Management System (QMS)–ISO 9001:2008 and Environment Management System (EMS)-ISO 14001:2004. Visit http://www.tegaindustries.com/ for more details.

