New Book Asks Readers: Are You Experiencing All That Life in the Spirit Has For You?

Learn how to lead a more exciting, fulfilling life through the Holy Spirit

In JR Polhemus’s new book LIFE IN THE SPIRIT – The Life God Always Intended You To Live ($15.99, paperback, 9781498486941; e-book, $7.99, 9781498486958) readers will learn how to cooperate with the Holy Spirit, to lead a more exciting, fulfilling life. Readers will be inspired as their faith is ignited so that they will change the way they live their life. LIFE IN THE SPIRIT tackles controversial areas, while being inspiring.

Polhemus says, “I hope that readers will develop a close intimate relationship with the Holy Spirit, and that they will be empowered by Him to make a difference in the world.

From a troubled childhood, J.R. Polhemus' search for meaning led him through alcohol, sports, sex, psychedelic drugs and life on a commune. He went on to run a Zen Buddhist center, but eventually encountered the Holy spirit in a church in Big Sur, California. In due course, his journey brought him through Princeton Seminary and found him pastoring a church caught up in revival. A painful and public divorce brought it all crashing down and God revealed His Spirit to J.R. in even greater measure. He is now the lead pastor of The Rock in Castle Rock, Colorado, a thriving, world changing church.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order LIFE IN THE SPIRIT – The Life God Always Intended You To Live through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

