New Book Helps Readers At Every Level Of Leadership While Producing Effectiveness In Communication and Relativity

There is no age limit, specific industry, occupation or education level for the information in this book to impact your life

In Keith D. Garner’s new book, The Eyes of Leadership – Optimize Your Vision ($13.99, paperback, 9781498492300, $6.99, eBook, 9781498492317), he taps into the foundation and passion of leadership. This book is designed to empower the voices of the next generation of leaders to rise up and take their place in society by releasing the wisdom and inspiration divinely imparted into their lives. The Eyes of Leadership expresses his passions and illustrates leadership in a fresh light with fundamental principles to relate to every spectrum of man. This book is designed to speak to present and future leaders as they aspire to improve their leadership.

Garner says, “It is imperative for every individual to accept the fact they are a leader in some capacity. This book delivers empowering knowledge and understanding for proper application of basic principles for present and future leaders. These principles offer the building blocks for the developing as well as the mature leaders. It illuminates the hidden treasures found within every leader as they aspire to see their invisible concepts and passions become visible for not only the world to see, but for people to live out.”

As the author of "The Promise: Positioned & Prepared to Receive", Keith D. Garner has more than 20 years of experience leading people in the corporate, government, military and non-profit industries. In those 20 years of experience, he served in the U.S. Navy and as an IT Business Consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton, being groomed as a leader of men. He is a self-starter, entrepreneur, small and large team leader, mentoring other leaders and entrepreneurs. He has a BS in Applied Management Principles, MA in Pastoral Counseling and MA in Divinity.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order The Eyes of Leadership – Optimize Your Vision through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

