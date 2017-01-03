Noblis Relocates, Opens New Fairfax County Headquarters

Noblis corporate headquarters relocates from Falls Church to Reston, Va..

Noblis, Inc. is pleased to announce that today, the company has officially relocated to Reston, Va.. The new headquarters building, a 160,000 square foot, LEED-certified space on Edmund Haley Drive, accommodates 450 employees and has numerous conference rooms and other specialty spaces around the building for both collaboration and privacy.

“We are proud to provide a new workspace for our employees, partners, and clients that reflects our commitment to fostering collaboration, innovation, and sustainability,” said Amr ElSawy, President and CEO of Noblis.

Noblis' updated mailing address is below. Telephone numbers for Noblis employees have not changed.

Noblis, Inc.



2002 Edmund Haley Drive



Reston, Va. 20191



Main Phone: 703-610-2000

About Noblis



Noblis, Inc. is a nonprofit science, technology, and strategy organization that brings the best of scientific thought, management, and engineering expertise in an environment of independence and objectivity. We work with a wide range of government and industry clients in the areas of national security and intelligence, transportation and telecommunications, citizen services, environmental sustainability, and health. Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries, Noblis ESI and Noblis NSP, we tackle the nation’s toughest problems and support our clients’ most critical missions.

