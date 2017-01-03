Nouveau Eyewear Introduces New Realtree Eyewear Designs

Nouveau Eyewear introduces four new designs in its Realtree Camouflage Eyewear Collection.

Nouveau Eyewear debuts four new designs in its signature Realtree Camo Eyewear collection. Each style is available in sizes with "Big Man Fit" design elements including extended end pieces and wider bridges to fit patients who need extra headroom.

R421: Available in matte black or satin brown, R421 features a deep metal front and broad temples with a camo fade at the temple tip. In sizes 55 or 60.

R422: Available in black or brown tortoise, R422 is a mixed material design with chunky zyl front and sleek temples with long metal accents. In sizes 54 or 58.

R423: Available in matte brown or matte gunmetal, R423 is a sleek metallic design with a camouflage plaque down each temple. Rigged detailing on the end pieces add a high-tech feel. In sizes 57 or 59.

R424: Available in satin black or satin gunmetal, R424 has a classic front and tapered temples. Authentic Realtree camouflage is richly applied to each temple tip. In sizes 55 or 58.

"Realtree Camo Eyewear continues to perform beyond all expectations," said John DeLuna, head of marketing at Nouveau Eyewear. "Millions of patients live an outdoor lifestyle and wear camo everyday of the week. Realtree Camo Eyewear gives these patients a way to wear their passion."

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/Realtree/Eyewear/prweb13951562.htm