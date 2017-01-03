NuCurrent Announces New, Ultra-Small Wireless Power Modules to Replace Medical and Industrial Connectors

Connectors deliver robust continuous power and sense without physical connection.

NuCurrent, the world leader of thin, high quality (Q) factor, printed wireless power transfer solutions, announces a new family of wireless power connector alternatives at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas. The ultra-small power and sense modules were created for engineers looking to reduce connector field failures in traditionally high-use, harsh environments or in new designs which were not previously possible without a physical power connection. The highlighted connectors deliver customizable power transfer of 165 milliwatt (3.3 volt system) across a gap of up to 1.5 millimeter (and 132 milliwatt at 2 millimeter), and can validate the presence of a mating receiver through non-metallic mediums.

Already featured in demanding medical applications, these power and data expandable devices provide greater orientation / offset freedom, infinite mating cycles, and environment flexibility within an ultra-small, rectangular package measuring just 11 millimeter x 4 millimeter x 4.5 millimeter. Featuring NuCurrent’s CoolSkin TechnologiesTM, each receiver and transmitter uses NuCurrent’s PCB coils and proprietary electronics in a single block which can be surface mounted for automated manufacturing. CoolSkin Technologies is a set of patented NuCurrent technology and proprietary design methodologies which ensure high efficiency, shape flexibility, tight tolerance and repeatable performance.

“This new category of cost-sensitive power and sense products delivers solutions to real issues for applications such as portable medical, IOT sensors, robotics, lighting and security. NuCurrent’s practical R&D-to-production focus delivered a reliable family of solutions where others could not,” said Michael Gotlieb, Vice President of Business Development, NuCurrent. “This technology complements our broad range of existing antennas and consumer focused ‘drop-in’ 1 watt to 5 watt receiver modules for wearables, hearables and other portable applications.”

Tx Module: NC40-T127L01E-011-004-4R25 (R127D1)

Rx Module: NC40-R127L02E-011-004-4R25 (R127D2)

Order as a system: NC40-S127L03E-011-004-4R25

At CES 2017, NuCurrent also announced the broadest line of medium power, wireless power coils for Qi low frequency applications. Joining NuCurrent’s single substrate multimode (Qi, AirFuel) medium power coil, four newly created coil designs are now available. Easily customizable, yet production-ready, the new 10 watt to 15 watt receiver coils deliver the highest performance of any other market offering targeting mobile and consumer accessory OEMs.

To learn more about the new ultra-small power and sense modules or how NuCurrent solutions can enable the most demanding application designs, please contact info(at)nucurrent(dot)com or visit http://nucurrent.com. Custom form factors and performance levels are typically available within two weeks.

NuCurrent is a leading developer of high-efficiency antennas and electronic modules for wireless power applications. Frequency independent and frequency compliant across Wireless Power Consortium (Qi) and AirFuel AllianceTM (formally PMA and A4WP standards), NuCurrent works closely with electronic device OEMs and integrators to custom-design, rapid-prototype and integrate high Quality (Q) Factor antennas and modules for a broad range of applications. NuCurrent’s patented structures, proprietary tools and design techniques mitigate typical high frequency effects, offering higher efficiency, smaller sizes, higher durability and lower wireless power system cost development. Based in Chicago, NuCurrent has been defining the leading edge of wireless power design since 2009 and has over 50 patents granted or pending worldwide. For more information, visit http://nucurrent.com and follow us on Twitter at @NuCurrentTweets.

