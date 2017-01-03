NYC American Museum of Natural History Where Paranormal Activity Is a Prehistoric Adventure

What does one get when they mix paranormal activity with giant dinosaurs? The Ghost Doctors ghost hunting adventures through the American Museum of Natural History of course!

New York, NY — (SBWIRE) — 01/03/2017 — This New Year, NYC's own "Ghost Doctors" will be leading groups of newly inducted ghost hunters through the spectacular wings, hallways and galleries of the American Museum of Natural history in search of ghostly spirits. After these brave recruits receive a crash course in the fundamentals of ghost hunting 101, which will include the proper use of different electronic ghost hunting equipment as well as how to photograph signs of paranormal activity — they'll be able to begin their supernatural adventure.

The Ghost Doctors (aka Dr. Pete and Dr. Stew) noted paranormal investigators and licensed NYC tour guides aka the "Ghost Doctors" will be exploring the American Museum of Natural History like a scene out of an Indiana Jones movies in their quest to find its ghostly inhabitants. And since the AMNH is one of NYC's most iconic landmarks that packs everything from ancient civilizations to prehistoric dinosaurs it's the perfect setting for one unique paranormal outing.

"The American Museum of Natural Historic is one of the world's greatest treasures whose collection encompass 30 million artifacts displayed in 1.6 million square feet of winding mazes of interconnecting buildings and galleries…which makes these New Years' ghost hunts the ideal place for one heck of paranormal safari," says Dr. Stew. "

So with a bit of luck, this New Year may herald a distant rumble of a ghostly T-Rex on the prowl and the Ghost Doctors along with their bands of adventure seekers will be waiting in the wings for one roaring supernatural prehistoric ghostly hunt!

About Ghost Doctors

Ghost Doctors (http://www.ghostdoctors.com) is NYC's only ghost hunting tour that actually allows participants to experience "real" ghost hunts through some of New York's most iconic locations. Their ghosts hunts are open for public, private and corporate events.

