Online-Writing-Jobs.com Helps Freelancers Find More Writing Jobs in 2017

Myrtle Beach, SC — (SBWIRE) — 01/03/2017 — Full-time freelance writers–or any creative person who would like to make money with their writing talents–can find ample F/T, P/T and assignment-based gigs at Online-Writing-Jobs.com (OWJ), a job site exclusively for writers, copywriters, and copy editors.

Brian Scott, a self-employed writer since 1996, relaunched the site in early 2016. Each weekday he curates the best freelance writing jobs and posts them to the site. A typical day yields 10-15 new writing jobs that compensate writers to create content for a wide range of employers and clients, namely:

– Ad Agencies that need copywriters to craft result-oriented copy for marketing materials;

– Academic Publishers that need copy editors and proofreaders to review and edit manuscripts, textbooks, and test questions;

– Websites that need topical listicles, how-to articles, profile pieces, and product reviews;

– PR Firms that need writers with public relations experience to write and pitch press releases;

– Digital Content Agencies that need writers to write highly-engaging SEO content for clients;

– Magazine Editors who need writers to write on specialty and seasonal topics to grow their readership;

– Highly-specialized industries that need technical writers to develop simplified instructional manuals; and

– Corporate and Commercial Blogs that need bloggers to write branded posts to help promote the company's services or products.

To help writers match their skills with suitable opportunities, OWJ enables users to define their ideal job based on: niche, employment-type, salary, and skill-set. Furthermore, writers can use the site's search box to identify opportunities to write on specific subjects, like technology, gaming, and parenting.

According to Scott, " Freelance writing is one of the most popular services of the so-called 'Gig Economy' because every company, website, blog, etc. needs a writer to help them keep pace with the hungry demands of readers, consumers, clients, and buyers."

The best part about freelance writing, says Scott, is the minimal start-up and overhead costs to earn supplemental income or a part-time or full-time salary.

Because freelance writing is highly competitive in the online world and pay rates in general can be unsatisfactory, writers who visit OWJ each weekday will have an advantage because the site weeds out low-paying and suspicious-sounding opportunities that aren't worth a writer's time.

Writers may also find it beneficial to subscribe to the site's eNewsletter of daily job alerts (http://bit.ly/briansjobalerts) to keep them informed about new opportunities.

