Patriot Announces the Viper V570 RGB and V530 LED Gaming Mice

Introducing two new gaming mice to the Viper family

Patriot, a global leader in performance memory, SSDs, gaming peripherals and flash storage solutions, today announced the new Patriot Viper V570 RGB gaming mouse, designed for MMO and FPS games and the V530 LED gaming mouse.

“We are excited to announce the launch of the V570 RGB laser gaming mouse and the V530 optical gaming mouse,” said Roger Shinmoto, Patriot’s Vice President of Product Development. “The V570’s innovative FPS+MMO hybrid design and its rich feature set offer high performance, versatility, and customization for the most serious gamer. The V530’s aggressive lines and LED lighting options make it the perfect entry level choice for the casual gamer. These products demonstrate our commitment and passion for providing the gaming community with new and innovative gaming gear they can rely on.”

V570



Equipped with an Avago 9800 laser sensor, the V570 offers gamers accuracy with every shot and up to 12000dpi that can quickly be adjusted with the press of a button. The Auto-Speed feature, available through the Viper V570 software, enables the mouse to automatically modify the dpi, in a range set by the user, in accordance with the movement of the mouse. A four level dpi indicator, located on the front left of the mouse, alerts the user to what speed the mouse is using.

A quick access sniper button, located on the left side of the V570, allows the user to slow the tracking to just 400dpi for more exact aim and a seamless return to the battle. With zero delay Omron switches and 13 programmable macro buttons the V570 allows users to experience faster response times and a more customizable game. The MMO-like, five programmable side buttons are quickly accessible and come with no default settings for a truly personal gaming experience.

Full RGB multi-zone LEDs, 16.8 million colors, illuminate the V570 and color settings can be adjusted through the software to distinguish between the five available on board profiles. Designed with ceramic foot pads for ice-like gliding on any surface, 35g of adjustable weight and rubber side grips, the V570 is ergonomically sound and has a comfortable, soft feel that also supports the palm.

V530



The V530 LED gaming mouse offers users a simple, yet stylish design coupled with high performance features sought after by every gamer. With the Avago 3050 optical sensor and a maximum dpi setting of 4000, the V530 is the perfect entry level gaming mouse for anyone looking to game on a budget.

Equipped with seven programmable macro buttons and six on board LED profile colors, the V530 can be managed and customized from the downloadable software available on the Patriot website. PTFE foot pads line the bottom for a smooth glide across most surfaces, while a soft rubber like coating blankets the V530 to ensure a solid grip and comfort during extended game time.

Availability



The V570 will be available at the end of Q1 2017 for starting MSRP of $59.99 USD. The V530 will be available at the end of January for a starting MSRP of $29.99 USD. For more information visit: http://patriotmemory.com/

About Patriot



Patriot is a leading manufacturer of high performance, enthusiast memory modules, SSDs, flash storage, gaming peripherals and mobile accessories. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Fremont, CA, USA, Patriot is committed to technology innovation, customer satisfaction and providing the best price for performance on the market. Patriot products have become world renown for their extreme performance, reliability and innovation. Patriot sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, retailers, e-tailers and distributors throughout the world with operations in North America, South America, Asia and Europe.

All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

