Patriot Announces Three New Gaming Headsets

Offering a wide range of features for every budget

Patriot, a global leader in performance memory, SSDs, gaming peripherals and flash storage solutions, today announced the new Patriot Viper V370 RGB headset, V361 LED headset and the V330 stereo headset.

“We are very excited to add three newly designed headsets to our lineup this year,” said Roger Shinmoto, Patriot’s Vice President of Product Development. “The V330 stereo headset will offer great stereo sound quality for PC or mobile gaming enthusiasts, while the V361 and V370 RGB headsets will offer the same proven 7.1 virtual surround sound and Ultra Base Response (UBR) system our customers have come to enjoy.”

The V370 and V361 7.1 virtual surround sound headsets come equipped with 40mm neodymium drivers for precise sound detection in FPS and MMO games. An added 30mm sub-driver enhances the bass and provides gamers with an immersive experience bringing every explosion, tie-fighter and gunfire to life. A red V lights the side of the V361, while the V370 comes to life with full-spectrum RGB lighting. Connecting through a gold plated USB, the V370 and V361 have downloadable software to adjust sound levels and lighting effects.

The V330 stereo headset is built with 40mm neodymium drives for the same reliable sound detection for gamers looking for quality on a budget. A plug-and-play headset, the V330 is designed with a 3.5mm audio/microphone jack for PC connection and comes with a Y splitter for use on the go with mobile devices.

A built-in foldable microphone is located on the left ear cup and automatically mutes when not in use, while a volume control wheel and UBR switch are located on the reverse side. The ergonomics and comfort of Patriot’s new Viper headset line provide users with longer hours of wear through padded memory foam ear cups; the V770 comes with two, changeable, options of leather and microfiber cloth, both the V361 and V330 come with microfiber cloth. The headbands of all three headsets are, light weight, padded and wrapped in soft leather.

Availability



The V370, V361 and V330 will be available for purchase online and in stores starting February of 2017 with a starting MSRP of $69.99 USD for the V370, $49.99 USD for the V361 and $39.99 USD for the V330. For more information visit: http://patriotmemory.com/

About Patriot



Patriot is a leading manufacturer of high performance, enthusiast memory modules, SSDs, flash storage, gaming peripherals and mobile accessories. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Fremont, CA, USA, Patriot is committed to technology innovation, customer satisfaction and providing the best price for performance on the market. Patriot products have become world renown for their extreme performance, reliability and innovation. Patriot sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, retailers, e-tailers and distributors throughout the world with operations in North America, South America, Asia and Europe.

All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Media Contact:



Stacey Pinheiro



Marketing and Communications Specialist



Patriot Memory



spinheiro(at)patriotmem.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13947978.htm