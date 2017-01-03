Penguin Computing Announces Scyld ClusterWare 7 for Large Clusters

Major Release Supports Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® 7, CentOS 7 and Scientific Linux 7

Penguin Computing®, provider of high performance computing, enterprise data center and cloud solutions, today announced a new version of its Scyld ClusterWare® high performance computing cluster management solution with enhanced functionality for support of large scale clusters.

“The release of Scyld ClusterWare 7 continues the growth of Penguin’s HPC provisioning software and enables support of large scale clusters ranging to thousands of nodes,” said Victor Gregorio, Senior Vice President of Cloud Services at Penguin Computing. “We are pleased to provide this upgraded version of Scyld ClusterWare to the community for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, CentOS 7 and Scientific Linux 7.”

Scyld ClusterWare 7 also provides support for Intel® Omni-Path and Mellanox® InfiniBand architectures. Penguin Computing's years of HPC expertise allow ClusterWare to be highly-tuned for HPC workloads by offering pre-bundled OS optimizations for cluster performance, a single system install for straightforward change management, tools for monitoring cluster health, ready-to-run HPC schedulers, a wide array of optimized MPI implementations, and all the middleware needed to effectively run a compute cluster.

The announcement reinforces a total solutions approach by Penguin Computing. For example, implementing the company’s OCP-compliant Tundra™ platform with Scyld ClusterWare 7 and Intel® Omni-Path or Mellanox® InfiniBand fabrics provides an exceptional infrastructure for a large, dense compute environment.

Scyld ClusterWare is designed for extremely rapid provisioning paired with the ability to instantly update compute clusters by applying changes to a single master node, allowing simplified management of HPC clusters without consuming system administration cycles.

About Penguin Computing

Penguin Computing is one of the largest private suppliers of enterprise and high performance computing solutions in North America and has built and operates the leading specialized public HPC cloud service Penguin Computing On-Demand (POD). Penguin Computing pioneers the design, engineering, integration and delivering of solutions that are based on open architectures and comprise non-proprietary components from a variety of vendors. Penguin Computing is also one of a limited number of authorized Open Compute Project (OCP) solution providers leveraging this Facebook-led initiative to bring the most efficient open data center solutions to a broader market, and has announced the Tundra product line which applies the benefits of OCP to high performance computing. Penguin Computing has systems installed with more than 2,500 customers in 40 countries across eight major vertical markets. Visit http://www.penguincomputing.com to learn more about the company and follow @PenguinHPC on Twitter.

