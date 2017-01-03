Radiation Monitoring and Safety Market Trends & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Transparency Market Research Report Added “Radiation Monitoring and Safety Products Market – Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2023”

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 01/03/2017 — The increasing number of nuclear power plants and the consequent rise in the number of accidents have led to a growth in the global radiation monitoring and safety products market. Environmental protection agencies around the globe perform strict tests to ensure that the environmental radiation is within the internationally agreed, pre-defined safety limits. These tests help monitor the environment radiation level and give out warnings along with necessary advice on protection. Radiation monitoring measures the radiation dose or any form of radionuclide contamination so as to control the exposure of the environment from radioactive substances and harmful radiations.

The global radiation monitoring and safety products market is segmented on the basis of end-use, application, geography, and product type. The market is segmented on the basis of product type into silicon photomultipliers, scintillator, fiber optic, and others. On the basis of application, the global radiation monitoring and safety products market is segmented into nuclear power plants, manufacturing, biotechnology, healthcare, research and high-energy physics, homeland security and defense, automotive, and others.

The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the market, including historical data, present market situation, and verifiable projections of the market size. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the global radiation monitoring and safety products market have been given. The report covers information about every facet of the market, including competitive landscape, value chain, and stakeholder analysis.

Overview of the Radiation Monitoring and Safety Products Market

The global radiation monitoring and safety products market is driven by high awareness among people regarding the harmful effects of radiation and also the rising number of manufacturing industries. Various consumer products such as radio luminous products, florescent lamps, and nuclear medicines make use of radioactive components. This makes it necessary for manufacturing industries to make use of radiation monitoring and safety products, thus driving the market. The emphasis of various governments on the use of radiation detection instruments and safety products to ensure homeland safety and security has greatly benefited the market's growth.

The growing incidences of cancer due to the exposure to X-rays and gamma rays are boosting the market's growth. The increasing threat of nuclear terrorist attacks is another major factor driving the radiation monitoring and safety products market worldwide. However, the market faces challenges in the form of the lack of skilled professionals for handling radiation monitoring devices and safety products.

The various radiation monitoring and safety products that are being used today include survey meters, alarming personal radiation detectors, spectroscopic portal monitors, full body accessories, radiation detection monitors, mobile radiation monitors, personal dosimeters, and scintillators.

On the basis of geography, the global radiation monitoring and safety products market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America is expected to be one of the key regions leading the radiation monitoring and safety products market. Technological advancements, favorable regulatory framework, and a constant threat of nuclear terrorism are the factors pushing the radiation monitoring and safety products market in North America towards growth

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report profiles key players operating in the global radiation monitoring and safety products market. These are: Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Atomtex SPE, GE Electric (GE Measurement and Control), Redlen Technologies Inc., Centronic Limited, Comecer SPA, General Electric Measurement and Control, Ametek Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Canberra Industries Inc., Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc., Smiths Detection Groups Ltd., Mirion Technologies Inc., LND Inc., Lab Impex Systems Ltd., Landauer, Inc., Ludlum Measurements Inc., SE International Inc., and RAE Systems Inc.

