Road to Becoming Multimillionaire Chronicled in New Book

Business mogul June Bratcher rides her buses and fortitude to business success

In 1980, 48-year-old June Bratcher sat at her kitchen table with $200 and an idea to start a motor coach business called “Daisy Tours”. Fast forward nearly four decades and that idea has turned into the $5.75 million-dollar private charter company “Daisy Charters & Shuttles.” Bratcher relates her personal story on the road to success in “You Are Driving Me Crazy.”

“You Are Driving Me Crazy,” captures Bratcher’s various accomplishments and failures over her 36 years as an entrepreneur. She provides readers with an inside look into the journey she took to becoming the owner and operator of one of the most successful businesses in Texas, an exclusive charter business complete with 26 coach buses. Bratcher shares the struggles she faced along the way, including sexual harassment, robbery and the consistent threat of failure. The business executive also imparts her wisdom to women who share her entrepreneurial passion, discussing the keys to advancement for women in a male-dominated industry.

“I’ve had more than enough people tell me that I wasn’t going to make it, whether it was because of my age, gender or simply my idea,” Bratcher said. “The trick is to tune out the voices of discouragement and the thoughts of failure. You don’t need a business degree or millions of dollars to start your own company. My goal with You Are Driving Me Crazy is to show that an effective entrepreneur needs people he or she can trust, a creative idea and an astonishing amount of determination.”

“You Are Driving Me Crazy” captures Bratcher’s keen business sense and her ability to recognize opportunity when it presents itself. Her inspiring memoir encompassing various lows, eventual triumphs and one women’s will to not let roadblocks keep her from reaching her dream.

About the author



June Bratcher’s accomplishments are as varied as her talents. As an Air Force wife and RN, she was the first woman to solo at the Randolph A.F.B. Aeroclub. She later served as president of the Bexar County Medical Alliance and excelled at organizing the medical community for political action and influencing legislation. In appreciation, the Texas Medical Association established an award for excellence in medical legislation in her name that is given out semi-annually. June was the first recipient of the Belle Chennault Award in 1987, given by the American Medical Association for extraordinary service to medicine. She was one of seven Entrepreneurial Stars at the Diversity and Leadership Conference in Washington in 1986, and she was the 2006 NAWBO Woman Business Owner of the year. In 2008, Enterprising Women Magazine named June among the Top 100 Enterprising Women in America. Today, Bratcher resides in San Antonio, Texas where she continues to overlook her private charter bus company “Daisy Charters & Shuttle.”



