Robert J. Salzer Named Partner at Williams Family Law, P.C.

Accomplished family law attorney named partner at Bucks County firm

Bucks County family law firm Williams Family Law, P.C. is pleased to announce that divorce attorney Robert J. Salzer has been named a partner at the firm, effective January 2017.

“Bob excels at the practice of high-stakes family law and has been an integral part of the success we’ve enjoyed here at Williams Family Law,” said firm founder and Managing Partner Jeffrey M. Williams. “We are proud to welcome him as a partner in the firm.”

Holding an LL.M in Taxation, Salzer focuses his practice on financially complex, high net worth family law matters, including divorce, alimony and spousal support, equitable distribution, child support and child custody, marital agreements, and more. He previously served as a Deputy District Attorney in the Bucks County District Attorney’s office and is an experienced trial attorney, making him a particularly effective matrimonial law and child custody litigator.

He is a member of the Bucks County Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Association and Bucks County American Inn of Court. An Avvo-rated attorney, Salzer has been named a Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Rising Star and volunteers with the Kiwanis Club of Central Bucks County.

Salzer earned a bachelor’s degree in English Writing from the University of Pittsburgh and then went on to earn his law degree from The Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law. He received an LL.M in Taxation from Boston University School of Law in 2016. He lives in Northampton Township, Bucks County.

To learn more, please visit our website, http://www.bucksfamilylawyers.com.

