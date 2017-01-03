IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the “Firm”) announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Alere Inc. (“Alere” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALR). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between February 29, 2012 and November 4, 2016 inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the January 13, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased shares of Alere during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esquire, of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The complaint claims that Alere made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Arriva Medical, LLC (“Arriva”), was submitting claims to Medicare for deceased patients; that this conduct subjected Arriva to revocation of its Medicare enrollment; and that as a result of the above, Alere’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On November 4, 2016, Alere announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services alleged that Arriva submitted claims for 211 deceased patients over a five-year period, and thus revoked Arriva’s Medicare enrollment. When this information was released to the public, shares of Alere declined in value, causing investors harm.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

