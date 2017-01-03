SIG to Kick Off the Year with SIGnature Event in London

London event to directly precede Challenge the Future Awards and Conference

SIG, the premier membership organization for sourcing, procurement and outsourcing executives, today announces a SIGnature event in London on February 1, 2017.

SIGnature Events are one-day conferences for Fortune 500/Global 1000 professionals. The London event kicks off with an all-delegate breakfast, followed by a live peer-to-peer/grand roundtable. Plenary sessions cover topics such as The CPO of the Future, The Rise of Emerging Technologies, Balancing Risk and Value in Continuous Process Improvement, The Dynamics of Direct Material Sourcing and Procurement and What it Takes to Achieve Success in Today’s Outsourcing World. In addition the event also features an hour-and-a-half of rotating roundtable sessions that facilitate open discussions on burning issues with smaller groups of delegates. Buy-side delegates can register for this event on the SIG website.

“The SIGnature Event program allows buy-side executives from different industries to share successes and failures and network with colleagues in the surrounding area,” says Eleanor Winn, Managing Director, SIG EMEA. “These days offer deep learning opportunities and facilitate open dialogues between executive peers on burning issues.”

The London SIGnature Event directly precedes the Challenge the Future Awards and Conference, which take place on February 2-3, 2017, also in London. Co-produced with ISG, the Challenge the Future event is the first of its kind and showcases some of the most innovative and technologically advanced uses of automation that are changing the face of the working world. The Challenge the Future event culminates in an awards program that celebrates automation in action in six different categories. Registration is open for this event.

About Sourcing Industry Group (SIG)



SIG, http://www.sig.org is a membership organization that provides thought leadership and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies and the advisors who serve them. SIG is widely known as a forum for sharing “next” practices and thought leadership through live networking events, virtual forums and a comprehensive online SIG resource center (SRC), which was developed by and for professionals in sourcing and outsourcing. The organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment. SIG is also the parent organization for SIG University, a one-of-a-kind certification and training program for professionals and executives seeking deep expertise in sourcing and governance for themselves or their teams, as well as Outsource, which provides unrivaled digital content for the opinion-formers and decision-makers at the heart of the outsourcing space.

