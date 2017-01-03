Temecula Speech Therapist Furthers Education Through Attendance at National Speech Convention

Sabrina Conway of Lil’ Chit-Chat Speech & Language Therapy recently attended the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) conference in Philadelphia as she continues to further her professional development in a variety of areas related to speech pathology.

Sabrina Conway, founder of Lil’ Chit-Chat Speech & Language Therapy, Inc., recently returned from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) conference, which was held this year in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Conway regularly attends the annual conference, and she uses it as an opportunity to learn about innovative speech therapy techniques and further her professional development in a variety of areas related to speech pathology.

The convention brought together more than 14,000 speech pathologists and audiologists from around the country. Conference attendees are able to choose sessions that best fit their individual needs and learn from experts in their respective fields. At the same time, participants are able to converse with like-minded professionals.

One of the sessions Conway chose to attend was called “PROMPT Case Studies: Achieving Functional Communication Outcomes” with Amy Clark from the PROMPT Institute. PROMPT is an acronym for PROMPTS for Restructuring Oral Muscular Phonetic Targets. The PROMPT approach facilitates the articulation of a sound, word, or sentence by providing the appropriate movement and shaping of the child’s mouth. It has been shown to be an effective method of speech therapy for both non-verbal children and children that have words, but exhibit difficulty with speech clarity.

Conway said about the PROMPT session, “I was so happy to have the opportunity to attend the PROMPT session at the most recent ASHA convention. I have been using PROMPT with my pediatric speech therapy clients for some time now, but this course was able to offer me some additional ways that I can implement PROMPT into my current caseload for clients of any age or diagnosis.”

Conway had previously completed continuing education through the PROMPT Institute. Throughout her career as a speech and language pathologist, she has always dedicated herself to ensuring that she is knowledgeable about the latest techniques and approaches in the field of speech pathology. She has even gone above and beyond the required number of continuing education hours to receive the Award for Continuing Education (ACE) from ASHA.

About Lil’ Chit-Chat Speech & Language Therapy, Inc.

Lil’ Chit-Chat Speech & Language Therapy Inc. is a boutique private practice clinic that provides high quality speech and language services to children. They are a trusted industry leader offering office-based, home-based, and online speech-language therapy services throughout the South Bay community and in the Menifee, Canyon Lake, and Temecula areas of Riverside County. Learn more about Lil’ Chit-Chat by visiting their website at http://lilchitchat.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/lil-chit-chat/speech-therapy-temecula/prweb13953398.htm