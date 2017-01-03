The Johnson Team of RE/MAX Real Estate Group Giving Hope to Foster Care Kids

The Johnson Team at RE/MAX Real Estate Group to donate a portion of their paychecks to foster care agencies.

Realtor Jeff Johnson, of RE/MAX Real Estate Group, is proud to announce that starting January 1, 2017, The Johnson Team will be giving percentages of their paychecks to foster care agencies. Team Johnson will donate $20,000 if the team helps 500 people buy or sell a home in 2017, and will continue to donate throughout 2017. The majority of these donations will go to Hope & Home, which actively supports foster families all across the Front Range.

“As part of The Johnson Team, we all consider ourselves family. No matter what our situation, we are always there to help each other,” said Christina Foster, a buyer specialist. “However, not everyone is lucky enough to have a family that is there for them, which is why we as a team are dedicated to donating to our foster care community. We feel that every child should be part of a family where they are truly loved and supported and not have to worry about who will take care of them or protect them.”

Hope & Home is one of the largest, most dynamic child placement agencies in the state of Colorado, with hundreds of children rescued from the foster-care system and happily adopted. Each year it provides short- and long-term in-family care to hundreds of children in crisis.

“Having the ability to help others is a powerful thing. If we can provide hope for a child in need by donating our time or money, how can we say no?” said Kayla Hepner, a listing specialist. “Everyone does have the ability to help others and it comes down to the choice to do so, to do something for someone with no expectation of a return. Children are our future; let’s show them how much we believe in them.”

To donate directly to Hope & Home, please visit http://www.hopeandhome.org/donate/index.html.

The Johnson Team has dedicated agents that specialize in working with both buyers and sellers. They’re committed to moving mountains, whether that mountain is selling a home in a difficult situation or helping a child into a home. For more information, please call (719) 930-5169, or visit http://www.jeffjohnsonworks.com. RE/MAX Real Estate Group is located at 215 W Rockrimmon, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.

