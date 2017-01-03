The Wendy’s Company Celebrates the New Year by Reporting on Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Progress

Today, The Wendy’s® Company released a 2016 annual update on significant Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and announced plans for continued progress in 2017.

Since 1969, Wendy’s has worked to be a best-in-class company that is socially responsible, transparent, and committed to sustainable business practices. In 2016, the Company continued this journey, reaffirming past commitments, creating new goals in the areas of environmental and social responsibility, and embracing a brand purpose for all Wendy’s restaurants and teams around the world.

“Forty-seven years after Dave Thomas founded Wendy’s, we remain passionately committed to his ideals and values,” said President & CEO Todd Penegor, who assumed the Company’s top leadership position in 2016. “We came together strongly with our employees and franchisees in 2016 to bring Dave’s vision to life: to serve food we are proud of, provide thousands of people with employment opportunities, and raise funds and awareness to help the 130,000 children waiting in foster care find their forever families through adoption.

“We embrace our role as a responsible corporate citizen and believe that the purpose of Wendy’s is, ‘To Create Joy and Opportunity through Food, Family and Community.’ And it is through this lens that we will continue to communicate regularly and transparently to our customers about the topics that matter to all of us.”

In 2016, the Company made significant strides, including:

Looking ahead: There are still children in foster care who are waiting to find a loving home. Until each and every one has found a forever family, Wendy’s will remain a leading voice by raising funds and awareness for foster care adoption.

HONORS MORE THAN 30,000 OUTSTANDING HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLAR-ATHLETES. Started by Dave Thomas in 1994, Wendy’s High School Heisman® has recognized more than 630,000 seniors across the country who excel in athletics, academics and community leadership. This year, the program celebrated another milestone by becoming a scholarship for students pursuing higher education. Looking ahead: In 2017, Wendy’s will continue to expand the Wendy’s High School Heisman program to even more students by engaging its entire network of franchisees across the country with new digital tools and school outreach resources. The program will grant more than $120,000 in student college scholarships in 2017.

CONTINUES COMMUNITY INVESTMENT THROUGH ITS RESTAURANTS. In 2011, Wendy’s began a journey to reimage a majority of its North American restaurants into a more contemporary and welcoming dining environment. To date, more than 1,500 restaurants have been remodeled and more than 250 have been newly built by the Company and its franchisees, all of which have created new restaurant jobs and economic growth through construction and development in communities. Looking ahead: Wendy’s is on a journey to build 1,000 new restaurants by 2020 – each improving their environmental footprint by running with more energy efficient equipment, lighting and building materials and bringing millions of dollars in state and local tax revenue into communities.

EMERGES AS ENERGY CONSERVATION CHAMPION. Wendy’s joined the U.S. Department of Energy Better Buildings Challenge in December 2015, setting a public goal to improve energy efficiency by reducing the amount of energy use per transaction in Company owned and operated restaurants by 20% by 2025. By the end of 2015, Wendy’s reduced its energy use by 6% against a 2012 baseline. Wendy’s also became the first restaurant company to encourage individual franchisees to join the Better Buildings Challenge. So far, 15 franchisees representing more than 1,000 Wendy’s restaurants are part of the Challenge. Further, the Company received two environmental awards for energy efficiency and joined EPA’s ENERGY STAR program as an ENERGY STAR partner in 2016. Looking ahead: With the same goal as the DOE’s Better Buildings Challenge, the Company created the Wendy’s Energy Challenge. In 2017, while continuing to promote the Better Buildings Challenge to its U.S. franchisees, Wendy’s will also promote its own energy challenge to franchisees outside the U.S. to expand and promote energy efficiency throughout its global footprint.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Canada, and Alaska

