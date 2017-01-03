To find killer of DNC staffer Seth Rich, GOP lobbyist announces new billboard, bus bench ads

(PR NewsChannel) / January 3, 2017 / WASHINGTON



Today, on what would have been murdered Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer Seth Rich’s 28th birthday, the GOP lobbyist who volunteered to help Mr. Rich’s family find his killer announced that a billboard and bus benches featuring Mr. Rich will go up this month in and around the neighborhood where Mr. Rich was murdered.

“Seth was part of my D.C. family and all of us who chooses a life of politics are connected so this murder hit all of us hard,” says Mr. Burkman, a Republican and principal at Burkman & Assoc. “The fact remains there is still a killer lose and we don’t know what the motive for the killing was. Was it robbery or was it something else? The Rich family needs answers and our community needs answers.”

Jack Burkman already has put up $105,000 in reward money to find Mr. Rich’s killer, bringing the total reward money to $130,000–the largest ever in D.C.

Seth Rich, a DNC employee who was responsible for a groundbreaking voter outreach project, was shot to death in D.C. in July as he walked to his apartment in the wee hours of the morning two weeks before the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

Police say they have no leads but say robbery was the likely motive even though nothing was taken. Over the weekend, WikiLeaks claimed that Mr. Rich, and not Russia, was at least partially responsible for leaking the Hillary Clinton emails because Mr. Rich was frustrated with the DNC favoring Bernie Sanders during the primary.

Meantime, Joel Rich, Seth’s dad, urged those who knew Seth or now know of him, to commit themselves to an act of kindness “as a way to both honor his memory but also ensure that we are all pitching in to do the work of making the world a better place.”

Joel Rich wrote on Facebook: “Those who knew him or knew about him, know he wanted to ‘make a difference!’ He wanted to help others and make things better. He believed that we should all strive to be our best selves, and that we should treat all people, and animals, with respect, dignity and kindness.”

In November, Joel Rich and his wife Mary joined Mr. Burkman to flyer the neighborhood where Mr. Rich was gunned down.

