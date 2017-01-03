The dishes offered by Alegria Tapas Bar are mostly made with organic raw materials that are produced locally.

Nino Baresso, Stockholm — (SBWIRE) — 01/02/2017 — For those who are looking for a high-quality Tapas restaurant in Stockholm, the good news is that Tapas Stockholm is a Spanish Tapas restaurant based in the city. The restaurant known as Alegria AB is situated in the heart of the city.

According to the restaurant, "Alegria" in Spanish means joy and that is what they precisely intend to offer to their guests. Their Alegria tapas bar has always been aiming to excel in what they do and therefore, they have quickly imbibed the ways for doing so. That is the reason they are different from other restaurants and bars operating in Stockholm. Guests who visit them can be certain of getting extremely good food with carefully selected ingredients.

Alegria Tapas Bar further takes pride in saying that they largely use organic and locally produced raw materials in their dishes. They proudly add that growth with the patronage of the right customers has always been a part of their philosophy.

At their restaurant and bar, they always ensure that guests get a tasty dinner that are made with various types of combinations. They urge customers to try their carefully selected wines and mixed drinks. They also urge customers to visit them for a culinary experience so they can try the various types of flavor-filled Tapas dishes from the Spanish cuisine they offer. Customers can choose from their composed menus that come with optional configurations, says Alegria Tapas Bar.

About Alegria Tapas Bar

For Media Contact:

Alegria Tapas Bar

Nino Baresso

Karlavaegen 6

info@tapasstockholm.nu

http://tapasstockholm.nu

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/various-types-of-spanish-tapas-dishes-now-available-to-stockholm-residents-755907.htm