World Patent Ratings Issues First Round of 2017 Intangible Asset Valuation Reports For Internet Software and Service Providers

World Patent Ratings focuses on transparency, objectivity, integrity, and independence in issuing reports on internet software and service providers.

World Patent Ratings, a specialized rating agency and expert network focused on intangible asset valuation, has issued a mixed 2017 outlook for 100 Internet Software and Service Providers. World Patent Ratings has been a pioneer in calling attention to the irrational valuation of intangible assets held on corporate balance sheets around the world.

The company's Board includes notable figures such as Ambassador Dell Dailey, Former Navy Vice Admiral Al Konetzni, former US Attorney Matthew Whitaker, General Nitzan Nuriel of the Israel Defense Forces, Dr. Aileen Marty, and Scott Cooper, CEO of the World Patent Family of Companies and Director of The Cooper Idea Foundation.

Through the world’s largest repository of intangible asset data, we have been able to bring standardization and objective measure to an outdated financial reporting system.

"Over the last 20 years, internet service and software providers have been the locomotive in the global economy and 2017 won't be any different," said Scott Cooper, CEO of World Patent Ratings, "Opportunities in robotics, machine learning, Blockchain, the Internet of Things, and cyber security will continue to drive the sector. We do have some concern about the the continued intangible asset buildup being driven by a new wave of consolidation and partnerships within the technology sector."

World Patent Ratings utilizes the planet’s largest specialized repository of open source intangible asset and patent data. The company's team of data scientists has used code from over hundreds of worldwide open data sources, including the Central Intelligence Agency, the Securities and Exchange Commission, Google, Yahoo, The New York Times, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, Amazon, Facebook, the US Census Bureau, the European Union, Pew Research Center, and the National Climactic Data Center.

World Patent Ratings has initiated coverage on 100 Internet Software and Service Providers listed below:

Western Union Co, Salesforce.com Inc, Xerox Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Verisign Inc, Workday Inc, Autodesk Inc, CA Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Blucora Inc, LivePerson Inc, Angie's List Inc, Five9 Inc, Ebix Inc, Tremor Video Inc, Datalink Corp, SeaChange International Inc, Intralinks Holdings Inc, TeleTech Holdings Inc, ChannelAdvisor Corp, Care.com Inc, Carbonite Inc, Support.com Inc, Model N Inc, Maximus Inc, American Software Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Blucora Inc, Actua Corp, Limelight Networks Inc, Stamps.Com Inc, Information Services Group Inc, Amber Road Inc, Bango PLC, Intelligent Systems Corp, Upland Software Inc, VirnetX Holding Corp, Web.com , Group Inc, Guidance Software Inc, GlobalSCAPE Inc, Majesco Ltd, MeetMe Inc, CommerceHub Inc, Novation Companies Inc, Ciber Inc, Scient Inc, PFSweb Inc, AppFolio Inc, Hackett Group Inc, Apptio Inc, Autobytel Inc, Innodata Inc, Ultimate Lifestyle Corp, PAYBOX Corp, Dolphin Digital Media Inc, Local Corp, Dyntek Inc, Professional Diversity Network Inc, StarTek Inc, Scientific Learning Corp, Advant-e Corp, Code Rebel Corp, Bell Industries Inc, Consumer Capital Group Inc, Rand Worldwide Inc, Barrister Global Services Network Inc, Pharm Control Ltd, FunctionX Inc, Prism Technologies Group Inc, Klever Marketing Inc, ImageWare Systems Inc, InsPro Technologies Corp, Live World Inc, Rainmaker Systems Inc, CommercePlanet Inc, VirtualFund.com Inc, Sajan Inc, Grandparents.com Inc, Where Food Comes From Inc, 3DShopping.com, Democrasoft Inc, Trade Desk Inc, Payment Data Systems Inc, Sysorex Global, SharpSpring Inc, Narrowstep Inc, Issuer Direct Corp, Inuvo Inc, BIO-Key International Inc, Anacomp Inc, Intelligentias Inc, ARI Network Services Inc, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc, Remark Media Inc, JetPay Corp, Zedge Inc, NexPrise Inc, TSR Inc, Research Solutions Inc, 6D Global Technologies Inc, Finjan Holdings Inc, and Spark Networks Inc.

World Patent Ratings is a specialized rating agency and expert network focused on the standardization and objective measure of intangible assets and the valuation of intellectual property. Our in-depth research of financial practices is intended to uncover truth and meaning in data. We aim to guide policymakers and opinion leaders working to modernize the valuation of corporate assets and bring back confidence and accountability to corporate asset valuation in the global marketplace.

In addition, World Patent Ratings, through its expert network offers the following consulting services in the areas of:

1. Patent Valuation



2. Brand Valuation



3. Intellectual Property Litigation Assessment



4. Continuing Professional Education



5. Cyber Security Management



6. Risk Management Compliance



7. Accounting Fraud Prevention Services



8. Emerging Technologies including Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning.

The company has repeatedly warned about the intangible asset bubble. The extreme volatility and the lack of consensus surrounding the accounting of patents and other intangible assets has created a cloud over the global economy. Our mission is to prevent the continued use of creative accounting and a distortion of reported asset values. We are pioneering an accounting revolution geared towards standardization and transparency.

For more information about World Patent Ratings, please visit our website at https://worldpatentratings.com.

