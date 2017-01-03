Worldwide Specialty Bakery Market 2020: Innovation Driven Growth

Global Specialty Bakery Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2016-2020) report added to the recent store of MarketReportsOnline.com.

Pune, Maharashtra — (SBWIRE) — 01/03/2017 — Bakeries can range from small artisan businesses to large industrial bakeries. Bakers specialize in various ingredients which are supplied by multi-ingredient manufacturers. Specialty bakeries customize according to the needs and preferences of the consumers, like baking sugar free products, customizing picture cakes, and specialty breads. The specialty bakery market keeps into consideration the dietary needs of the people along with special needs of the consumers who are allergic or sensitive to certain foods.

Specialty bakery is an important and growing part of the bakery market. All the products of the bakery market can be customized according to the demands of the consumers. Also, the consumers are enhancing their choices towards healthier products, which is creating more demand for specialty baked products. North America is the leading country in specialty bakery market due to changing trends for products offering high nutritional value and convenience along with increasing health concerns, rising disposable income and high demand for convenient food products.

The growth of the market will be primarily driven by meaningful innovation and ongoing mergers & acquisitions. Consumers are now picking "free-from" as a lifestyle choice which would further bring in more growth opportunities for the market. Other factors leading to growth of the market includes demand from emerging economies, growing number of health conscious consumers, increasing role of private equity, and urbanization. However, the market growth will be hindered by poor financial management system and fewer marketing initiatives.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global specialty bakery market. It also covers the regional aspect of the market as well. The top notch players in the market exhibit stiff competition. The report profiles Group Bimbo, Yamazaki Baking, Aryzta AG, and Flowers Foods.

Major Points from Table of Contents

1. Market Overview

1.1 Bakery

1.2 Bakery Product Categories

1.3 Supply Chain of Bakery Market

1.4 Specialty Bakery

2. Bakery Market

2.1 Global Bakery Market

2.1.1 Global Bakery Market by Value

2.1.2 Global Bakery Market Forecast by Value

2.1.3 Global Bakery Market by Region

2.2 Regional Bakery Market

2.2.1 European Bakery Market by Value

2.2.2 European Bakery Market Forecast by Value

2.2.3 ROW Bakery Market by Value

2.2.4 ROW Bakery Market Forecast by Value

3. Specialty Bakery Market

3.1 Global Specialty Bakery Market

3.1.1 Global Specialty Bakery Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Specialty Bakery Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 Global Specialty Bakery Market by Region

3.2 Regional Specialty Bakery Market

3.2.1 North America Specialty Bakery Market by Value

3.2.2 North America Specialty Bakery Market Forecast by Value

3.2.3 European Specialty Bakery Market by Value

3.2.4 European Specialty Bakery Market Forecast by Value

3.2.5 ROW Specialty Bakery Market by Value

3.2.6 ROW Specialty Bakery Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Demand from Emerging Markets

4.1.2 Growing Number of Health Conscious Consumers

4.1.3 Growing Role of Private Equity (PE)

4.1.4 Rising Merger and Acquisitions in Bakery Market

4.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

4.1.6 Rising GDP Per Capita

4.1.7 Escalating Youth Population

4.2 Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Innovation

4.2.2 High Demand for Gluten-Free Products

4.2.3 Rise of Supermarkets

4.2.4 Convenience-Priority of Consumers

4.3 Challenges and Issues

4.3.1 Lack of Proper Financial Management

4.3.2 Less Marketing Initiatives

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Specialty Bakery Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison

5.2 North America Specialty Bakery Market

5.2.1 Market Share

5.3 European Specialty Bakery Market

5.3.1 Market Share

6. Company Profiles

