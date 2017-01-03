Xulon Press Announces an All Inclusive Guidebook Designed to Show What to Expect from Life

Opens the mind to its unlimited potential and provides readers with a better understanding of the true essence of Life.

In Darwin P. Kal’s new book LIFE- Your Personal Survival Guide ($12.99, paperback, 9781498491136, $6.99, eBook, 9781498491143) the reader will have a preview of some of Life's unrelenting challenges that lie ahead. This book will provide the reader with practical methods that will deflect and/or reduce the impact of negative Life events. It will help keep the reader on a straighter course to his or her personal goals. It provides a number of ways to manage the problems that all of us face each day. It teaches you how to get back up after Life has knocked you down. Another benefit provided to the reader is the explanation of Love by way of illustrating diagrams. This new understanding of Love and how it operates enables readers to use Love feelings to gain personal benefit in everyday Life situations.

Kal says, “Many books have been written on the subject of Life, but there are none that present Life issues in this manner. The examples, illustrations and occasional humor presented will enable the reader to learn how to dominate Life rather than have Life dominate the reader. This book is also designed to be used as a reference book. Solutions to common problems can quickly be located in the book just by re-reading the highlighted nuggets of wisdom. This is one of the "must have" books that leads you to a happier Life.”

Darwin P. Kal is a member of "The Greatest Generation," a Korean War Veteran, and has an AB degree from the University of Chicago and LLB and JD degrees from the Chicago Kent College of Law. He has garnered unique knowledge from over eight decades of experience. He grew up during the Great Depression and experienced Life from poverty to prosperity. His diversity of experience, coupled with the fact that he has studied the viewpoints of Life from the wide range of people he has known, gives the author the rare insights needed to prepare and write this book.

