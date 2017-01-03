Xulon Press Announces New Release Offering Hope And Encouragement In Life’s Struggles With Alzheimer’s Or Other Diseases

Finding strength in God to help get through tough situations, so that His blessings of love, joy, and peace can be discovered

In Paul E. Linebaugh’s new book PRECIOUS MEMORIES Of Nancy Linebaugh RN, CNM An Alzheimer's Patient ($23.99, hardcover, 9781498488624; $12.99, paperback, 9781498488617; e-book, $6.99, 9781498488631) Linebaugh shares stories of a vacation, a Thanksgiving family gathering, and everyday life, spent with his wife during their 20 years of Alzheimer's care in their home. Readers will journey with them as they first learn of Nancy's diagnosis and then deal with the progression of the illness; leaning heavily on the support of God, family, friends, and their church as the disease infiltrated their lives and changed their idea of normal forever. This book provides inspiration for caregivers, and for those living with, loving, and caring for an Alzheimer's patient.

Linebaugh says, “There are approximately 5 million people in the United States affected by Alzheimer's disease. It is important to provide words of encouragement and inspiration to help them, and their families, find those moments of love, joy, and peace during their struggles on their journey.”

Paul E. Linebaugh says he is not an "expert,” however he has learned how to set up a Care Facility in his home, including home modifications. He has 20 years of hands-on experience as a primary caregiver for his wife who had Alzheimer's disease; and 10 years of experience working with contracted caregivers in our home. With God's help, he has learned how to find peace and joy in some of the most difficult situations.

