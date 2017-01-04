CESBabyTech: Bloomlife Unveils First Pregnancy Wearable; Gives Expectant Parents Insight on Contractions and Peace of Mind

Available to reserve now, new wearable sensor is the first and only consumer offering to monitor contractions from the comfort of home, while supporting Bloomlife’s broader mission to improve birth outcomes

CES Booth # BT118 (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 — Bloomlife, which has designed the first and only wearable for pregnancy, announced today that its namesake offering has added iOS support, is coming out of beta and is available for expectant parents to reserve now. The Bloomlife wearable is the first consumer-accessible sensor to measure pregnancy-specific parameters, starting with contractions.

From the comfort of home, Bloomlife provides a clinically-validated second opinion to help expectant moms understand what contractions feel like and for the first time easily track changes in contraction patterns throughout the 3rd trimester to see how her body is preparing for labor. Bloomlife also makes it easier to share her pregnancy journey with partners and family, while facilitating data driven conversations with care teams.

“I learned firsthand that every pregnancy is unique and each baby is on their own timeline,” says Sarah Bylsma, a Bloomlife beta user. “With my third pregnancy, I started having preterm contractions at 25 weeks and was in the hospital three times. Hospital visits are expensive and disruptive, and despite being a neonatal nurse practitioner, and experiences with two previous pregnancies, the contractions were so frequent that I was having trouble deciding when I needed to go in. With Bloomlife I was able to see whether what I was feeling was actually contractions or just uterine irritability, and was able to quickly determine the regularity and frequency. In a time of high stress and anxiety, Bloomlife gave me peace of mind.”

While empowering moms with accurate actionable information on her pregnancy, Bloomlife also looks to impact prenatal health on a global scale. Bloomlife is committed to using its technology to accelerate long overdue advancements in prenatal health research with a particular focus on preterm birth. In support of its mission to improve birth outcomes, and in partnership with the Bloomlife community of moms, Bloomlife intends to crowdsource the largest and most comprehensive data set on maternal and fetal health parameters to identify biomarkers for pregnancy complications.

“Despite one in eight women delivering preterm, the underlying causes and triggers of preterm birth are poorly understood,” says Eric Dy, co-founder and CEO of Bloomlife. “Traditional approaches to clinical research are fraught with red tape when it comes to pregnancy. Naturally, anything that is perceived to risk a mother and her baby remain strictly off limits. Bloomlife has developed a better way to move beyond the clunky inconvenient 40-year-old technology that is used in hospitals today that requires strapping women to beds. In doing so we improve the overall usability, and, since we don’t use ultrasound, allow for longitudinal recordings necessary to collect the missing data to advance our understanding of pregnancy and complications such as preterm birth. We see an opportunity to revolutionize medical discovery and innovation, leveraging the power of citizen science and crowdsourced consumer generated data, which is particularly needed in underserved areas such as pregnancy.”

After nine months in beta, incorporating feedback from hundreds of users that were part of the early access program and four clinical studies, Bloomlife’s commercial product can now help today’s expectant parents as well as move the mission forward.

Real-time contraction view: Bloomlife delivers an accurate second opinion, no more guessing. Users can visualize each contraction as it occurs and learn how it corresponds to the sensations felt.

Automated counting and timing: Bloomlife calculates the frequency and duration of contractions so women can more easily communicate with their birth team.

Contraction patterns and trends: Bloomlife tracks changes in contraction patterns to see how her body is preparing for labor and easily visualize if contractions are becoming regular and increasing in duration and frequency.

Bloomlife’s smartphone-connected sensor is offered for both iOS and Android and is available to reserve now at http://www.bloomlife.com. Bloomlife offers tiered pricing starting at $149 for the sensor and one month of service. Orders received today are expected to be shipped within Q1 2017.

Bloomlife offers the first and only pregnancy wearable for expectant parents to measure pregnancy specific parameters, deliver prenatal insights and ultimately support its mission to improve birth outcomes. Bloomlife’s clinically-validated pregnancy wearable automatically tracks contractions by safely and passively picking up electrical signals from the uterus, unlocking information for consumers previously only available at a doctor’s visit. In partnership with the Bloomlife community of moms, Bloomlife is crowdsourcing the largest dataset on maternal and fetal health to identify biomarkers for pregnancy complications to improve birth outcomes. Founded in 2014, Bloomlife’s team has over a decade of experience developing advanced wearables for consumer and medical markets. Bloomlife has strategic partnerships with Stanford researchers and UCSF's Preterm Birth Initiative and was winner of Richard Branson’s 2016 Extreme Tech Challenge and 2016 CES Innovation Award honoree.

