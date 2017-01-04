Correlation Between Oral Health and Arthritis Complications Bolsters the Importance of Good Oral Hygiene Habits, notes Smile Boutique Beverly Hills

Smile Boutique Beverly Hills comments on a recent article, noting that the findings linking gum infections to rheumatoid arthritis add additional urgency to the need for good oral hygiene.

According to a December 16 article published on Daily Mail, new research points to a correlation between gum infections and rheumatoid arthritis. The Southern California based dental practice Smile Boutique Beverly Hills notes that this research points out that outstanding oral hygiene habits are more important than ever in maintaining dental health as well as preventing a variety of health complications. Smile Boutique Beverly Hills goes on to note that, in addition to the reduced risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis, good dental hygiene habits can also provide a number of other benefits, such as:

Whiter Smile – Smile Boutique Beverly Hills notes that poor dental habits oftentimes lead to a buildup of plaque and other harmful bacteria that not only cause staining but can also lead to oral infections and a number of other complications. By maintaining daily oral hygiene habits paired with routine dentist appointments, individuals can prevent their teeth from staining. In addition, the Los Angeles dental clinic notes that individuals can also rely on cutting-edge treatments that can safely whiten their teeth and improve their smiles.

Stronger Teeth – The Los Angeles based dental clinic says that, in addition to a more dazzling smile, proper oral hygiene can also improve the function of an individual’s teeth. Smile Boutique Beverly Hills notes that, over time, poor oral hygiene habits can cause teeth to weaken and decay. In the worst cases, teeth can also become damaged or even fall out. Daily oral hygiene habits can maintain overall dental health. However, a leading cosmetic dentistry can provide extremely safe and highly effective procedures that can successfully repair severely damaged or missing teeth, such as all on four dental implants, which can replace an entire row of teeth with a single procedure.

Lower Health Risks – Poor dental health is often associated with a variety of health risks, such as heart attacks and even respiratory problems. Smile Boutique Beverly Hills notes that routine dental visits and daily oral hygiene habits can keep teeth and gums healthy so that individuals are at a much lower risk of developing life-threatening health complications.

Smile Boutique Beverly Hills concludes by noting that with good oral hygiene practices, individuals can maintain the appearance and function of their teeth while also preventing their chances of developing more serious health conditions. Readers interested in learning all about the variety of extremely safe and effective cosmetic and restorative dental procedures provided by Smile Boutique Beverly Hills can contact the dental clinic at (424) 281-0959 or visit their website at http://smileboutiquebeverlyhills.com/.

