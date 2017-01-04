Feature on Patient Satisfaction Highlights the Added Benefits of House Call Medicine, Says Dr. Michael Farzam

Commenting on a recent article, Dr. Michael Farzam of House Call Doctor Los Angeles notes that, as more focus is put on overall patient satisfaction in healthcare, house call medicine can play a more important role.

According to a December 5 article published on Patient EngagementHIT, there are a variety of ways for medical professionals to improve the patient experience during treatment, such as being more attentive and focusing on patient needs. Dr. Michael Farzam of House Call Doctor Los Angeles notes that patients are more likely to have a positive healthcare experience through house call medicine. Dr. Farzam goes on to note that house call medicine can provide patients with a variety of additional benefits, such as:

More Personalized Treatment – House Call Doctor Los Angeles notes that oftentimes, patients who have standard doctor’s appointments may feel that their time with their physician is too limited and that they may not get the most thorough evaluation. Dr. Farzam notes that, with house call medicine, doctors can take the extra time and care to evaluate their patients in the comfort of their own home. Moreover, the Southern California-based physician notes that thorough evaluations through house call medicine allows patients to receive more personalized and effective treatments while also providing a more wholesome patient experience.

24 Hour Availability – Dr. Farzam notes that individuals in need of medical attention may have difficulty scheduling an appointment or getting medical treatment after regular business hours. The Los Angeles-based physician notes that patients can schedule a visit with a house call doctor 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Dr. Farzam goes on to note that having access to a highly qualified and extremely skilled physician at any time allows patients to recover faster, avoid long waiting periods, and enjoy a much more satisfactory healthcare experience.

Comfort – The Southern California-based house call doctor notes that, in addition to personalized care and 24 hour availability, house call medicine can make the overall healthcare experience more comfortable. Patients are able to be treated at the comfort of their own home, office or hotel room. Moreover, patients can also avoid often stressful commutes to a medical facility and overcrowded waiting rooms full of unwell individuals, and enjoy the benefits of immediate medical attention through house call medicine.

Dr. Farzam concludes by noting that, as patient satisfaction is becoming a major focal point in healthcare, house call medicine can provide patients with a number of benefits that improve their overall healthcare experience.

