Greenberg Traurig’s Danielle Gonzalez Appointed to the American Cancer Society’s Volunteer Leadership Board

Danielle Gonzalez, a shareholder in the Miami Real Estate Practice of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., has been appointed to the American Cancer Society’s Volunteer Leadership Board of Miami.

Danielle Gonzalez, a shareholder in the Miami Real Estate Practice of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., has been appointed to the American Cancer Society’s Volunteer Leadership Board of Miami.

The purpose of the American Cancer Society’s Volunteer Leadership Board (VLB) is to partner with local staff to carry out fundraising and execute on the goals established by the American Cancer Society and the Florida Division. For over 100 years, the American Cancer Society (ACS) has worked relentlessly to save lives and create a world with less cancer by raising funds for research and prevention efforts.

ACS holds a special place in Gonzalez’s heart, as she lost her husband, Jimmy Gonzalez, to brain cancer in 2014, following a more than three-year battle with the illness.

“I am thrilled to serve as a member of the American Cancer Society’s Volunteer Leadership Board as it allows me to represent the Society in our local community, help to raise support for the cause and its mission, and give back to an organization that provided my late husband and me with so much guidance and support when he was battling cancer,” Gonzalez said. “I have seen first-hand how devastating and overwhelming a diagnosis of cancer can be on the patient and his or her loved ones. I do not know of anyone who has not been touched by the disease. We cannot rest until we find a cure, and in the meantime, we must do everything possible to assist those fighting on the front-lines every day.”

At Greenberg Traurig, Gonzalez concentrates her practice in various areas of commercial real estate law. She represents national and Florida-based clients in connection with the acquisition, financing, leasing, and disposition of retail, office, industrial, and multifamily residential properties throughout the United States. Gonzalez has a wide range of experience in the area of commercial leasing, and represents both landlords and tenants on leases covering shopping centers, industrial space, and office buildings. She represents sellers and purchasers in connection with the acquisition and disposition of numerous types of real property. She counsels borrowers in connection with secured financings, including acquisition loans, refinances, and defeasances. She is also a mentor for Women of Tomorrow, a mentor and scholarship program for at-risk teenage girls in public high schools.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP is an international, multi-practice law firm with approximately 2,000 attorneys serving clients from 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm is No. 1 on the 2015 Law360 Most Charitable Firms list, third largest in the U.S. on the 2015 Law360 400, on the 2015 Am Law Global 100, and among the 2015 BTI Brand Elite. More information at: http://www.gtlaw.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/01/prweb13955986.htm