Leawo Offers 60% off Christmas Discount for PowerPoint to Video Pro to Help View PowerPoint on iPhone 7

Leawo continues its 2016 Christmas promotion with big Christmas special offers and 10+ free Christmas giveaway gifts. PowerPoint to Video Pro is among these Christmas special offers with 60% discount to help easily view PowerPoint on iPhone 7.

Shenzhen, Guangdong — (SBWIRE) — 01/03/2017 — As one of the most popular online multimedia solution developers and providers, Leawo Software continues its 2016 Christmas Promotion to provide high-discount Christmas special offers and free Christmas gifts. Among all these Christmas special offers, Leawo's PowerPoint to Video Pro is available with 60% discount until January 2nd, 2017. This PowerPoint to video converter software could help people easily view Christmas PowerPoint slideshows on iPhone 7 and other devices.

"Right after the 2016 Christmas Day, we've received abundant inquiries on how to view Christmas PowerPoint on iPhone 7. Many people have taken photos and videos during Christmas celebration, and made Christmas PowerPoint slideshows for sending to their abroad family or friends. However, they come across problems of viewing Christmas PowerPoint on iPhone 7. Therefore, we recommended our PowerPoint to Video Pro and discounted with 70% to make it available to all. This PowerPoint to video converter program enables people freely view Christmas PowerPoint on various devices, including iPhone 7." Said Steven, CEO of Leawo Software.

As a professional PowerPoint to video converter program, Leawo PowerPoint to Video Pro offers people effective solutions to convert PowerPoint to video in 180+ formats, so as to view PowerPoint presentations on various media players and devices. It runs on Windows XP and later, including Windows 10, and supports various PowerPoint versions including PowerPoint 2000/2002/2003/2007/2010/2013, and PowerPoint Viewer 2007/2010 in formats like PPT, PPTX, PPTM, PPS, PPSX, POT, POTX, and POTM. Various PowerPoint to video conversions are enabled, including: PowerPoint to MP4, PowerPoint to AVI, PowerPoint to WMV, PowerPoint to YouTube, etc.

Leawo PowerPoint to Video Pro could convert PowerPoint to video so as to let people easily view PowerPoint on almost all media players and devices by far. With this PowerPoint to Video Pro software, people could freely view Christmas PowerPoint on iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPad, Android devices, Microsoft devices, etc.

This PowerPoint to video converter app is originally priced at $24.95 per 1-Year license code. However, during Leawo's 2016 Christmas promotion, it becomes a Christmas special offer that delivers 60% off from December 23rd to January 2nd. That is $9.98 per single 1-Year license now, saving people nearly $15. What's more, people purchasing this PowerPoint to Video Pro special offer are entitled to getting 10+ items from Leawo's partners for totally free.

In Leawo's 2016 Christmas promotion, people could get other Christmas special offers and free giveaway gifts as well. The DVD Ripper is given out for totally free as Christmas gift, while other apps from Leawo are available with up to 70% off such as the Prof. Media and Video Converter Ultimate.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Leawo Software is currently holding a 2016 Christmas promotion.

