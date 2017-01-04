Pixel Film Studios Production Team Releases ProIntro Basics Volume 2 for Final Cut Pro X

Pixel Film Studios Released ProIntro Basics Volume 2, an Animated Title Plugin for FCPX

"ProIntro Basics Volume 2 contains 30 self-animating introduction titles with smooth animations and basic title elements that will improve any video production project," said Christina Austin – CEO of Pixel Film Studios.

ProIntro Basics Volume 2’s 30 self-animating presets were hand crafted to be as versatile and adaptable as possible across all video styles. Each design features the necessary title elements needed to create the effect of a smooth and simplistic opener. By simply altering the color of title elements and text, FCPX users can apply ProIntro’s style to any video productions.

ProIntro Basics Volume 2 features easy to use controls that allow users to adjust the minimalistic elements of each unique preset. Editors can customize the scale, opacity and width of title elements with the drag of a mouse. With on-screen controls, FCPX users can manipulate the overall position, rotation and scale of presets with ease.

ProIntro presets feature unique intro and outro animations that assist users in completing the editing process. Using ProIntro is as easy as dragging and dropping. Browse the ProIntro Basics Volume 2’s library and drag the desired preset above any media elements in the Final Cut Pro X timeline. Duration amounts of the title preset can be adjusted as well as the parameters provided in the inspector window. ProIntro Basics Volume 2 will do the rest.

ProIntro Basics Volume 2 background controls allow users to add color tint to the media below ProIntro presets with a pick from the color wheel. Additionally, blur controls are provided to allow editors to achieve greater contrast between title elements and the scene below. Use ProIntro’s background controls to create new and different looks that will enhance the title animation.

