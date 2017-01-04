PRunderground.com becomes a Best of the Web Trusted Site

You may have recently noticed a new icon on the PRunderground.com website, (see below)

We were recently approved as a Best of the Web Trusted site with verification of our URL, physical address, phone number, email, and privacy. We pride ourselves on taking care of our customers, and this is one way to show new (and existing) customers that they can have confidence in working with us. Also note that our site and its data is protected by a Sucuri Firewall and we do not store any credit card information on our servers (it is all stored through PayPal Merchant Services and not visible to us or any potential hackers).

About