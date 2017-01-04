Tega Industries Emerging as the Leading Manufacturer of Screen & Screening Services

High quality screen and screening solutions have helped Tega Industries Ltd build robust clientele.

Kolkata, India — (SBWIRE) — 01/03/2017 — With more than 600 screen applications for mineral processing, mining, cement and steel plants, Tega Industries Ltd has evolved as one of the leading manufacturers of screens and screening services. Screen efficiency, life enhancement and downtime reduction are the hallmarks of the screening products manufactured by Tega.

The screening solutions provided by the company provide great business value to the clients by being reliable, innovative and comprehensive. "In conjunction with leading industry partners we have created a portfolio of solutions that address the challenges of the mining industry in bulk material handling. By collaborating with our partners, we bring out a whole new approach to the screening technology in the industry," opined the management of Tega.

The management further added, "We study the operational parameters and the existing equipment design. Following this, we conduct FE analysis, 3D modeling and product software selection. After conducting tests according to global standards, we roll out the products in the market and provide installation and after-sales support. Our top-notch products have helped us gain a global clientele. We are constantly challenging ourselves to design and frame products according to the demands of the modern industry and are helped by our experienced team in this endeavor."

The screening solutions and products offered by the company are designed to meet global requirements thanks to the usage of the most advanced technology and SLD program.

SLD Program followed by Tega

S – Screening Efficiency Enhancement

L – Life Enhancement

D – Downtime Reduction

Tega Screen Decks are designed with the following objectives:

-Increase screening efficiency & throughput.

-Increase the life of the decks.

-Reduce the down-time of the screen machine with maximum availability for production.

With advanced grades of rubber and polyurethane, the wear life of the screen panels has increased.

About Tega Industries Limited

Tega Industries Limited is the flagship company of the Tega Group of Companies. The firm has achieved significant achievements in the environment, material handling, mining and mineral processing industries. The company has plants across four continents and is the largest non-OEM manufacturer of moulded wear resistant rubber components used in the bulk material and mining industries. Awarded the Integrated Management System (IMS) certification by SGS India Limited, the company holds certification in three management systems – Occupational Health & Safety Management System (OHSMS) – OHSAS 18001:2007, Quality Management System (QMS) – ISO9001:2008 and Environment Management System (EMS) – ISO 14001:2004.

