DoYourData Offers Secure and Effective Data Erasure Solution for Enterprise and Small Business

Shenzhen, China — (SBWIRE) — 01/08/2017 — DoYourData Software offers secure and effective data erasure solution for enterprise and small business to permanently destroy sensitive data from hard drives or storage media devices. Data erasure software, released by DoYourData, can help in permanently erasing files, wiping hard drive to avoid data leakage. It can completely destroy selected data, beyond the scope of data recovery.

If the sensitive data falls into the wrong hands, it may result in loss of business information, property and prestige. And it even can cause legal issues. So it is very important for enterprise and small business to prevent disclosure of sensitive information. Digital information is stored in computer hard drive, external hard drive, storage media, etc. Before disposing old devices, it is necessary to permanently destroy sensitive data without affecting the physical performance of the device. Deletion or format can't permanently erase sensitive data because that data recovery software or manual data recovery service can easily recover deleted or formatted data.

In order to help enterprise-level users to permanently erase data, DoYourData software releases business data erasure software – Super Eraser Business to completely destroy data. With certified data erasure methods, Super Eraser Business can thoroughly wipe selected data from hard drive, external hard drive, USB flash drive, digital camera, memory card, Server, RAID, and other media. Once the erasure process gets finished, all the selected data will be permanently lost, can't be recovered by any data recovery software or manual data recovery service.

Three Data Erasure Modes

Super Eraser Business offers three data erasure modes to help users to destroy data under different situations:

1. Selectively erase files or folders.

2. Wipe entire hard drive to permanently erase all existing data and history data.

3. Wipe unused space to erase 'already deleted/lost' data.

The license code of Super Eraser Business is lifetime license code and can be used for unlimited activations within one company or organization. It also allows users to provide data erasure service for their clients.

