edotco Group CEO to make opening keynote at TMT Finance Asia 2017 in Singapore

edotco Group, the first regional and integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company in Asia, has been announced as the lead sponsor for the seventh annual TMT Finance Asia 2017 conference, which is taking place in Singapore on Feb 16. http://www.tmtfinance.com/asia

CEO of edotco Group, Suresh Sidhu will be opening the conference with a Visionary Keynote Speech and will also join the Mobile Infrastructure Leaders Panel. He said: “We are thrilled to be working with TMT Finance to sponsor TMT Finance Asia 2017, which will bring key Asian telecom, media and technology companies, investors and advisers to Singapore.”

“edotco is at the forefront of investment in the region and is committed to executing its growth strategy and ongoing expansion. We hope this conference will provide a valuable platform for the vital dialogue needed to grow investment in the region, and discuss strategies for growth and innovation,” he added.

The event will gather key leadership from telecom, media and technology companies, global and regional financial institutions, government representatives, investors, professional and legal advisers to assess the best opportunities for co-investment and partnership across Asia.

Over 60 key speakers are announced for the event, including key regional telecom, media and tech CEOs, CFOs and Strategy and M&A Heads, Global and Regional Heads of leading financial institutions, Regulators, Policy Makers, investors and advisers. The agenda will feature a series of Leadership Panels, Peer to Peer Round Tables, Keynotes and Breakout Networking session.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with edotco Group, one of the region’s most exciting and forward-thinking TMT companies in communications infrastructure,” said Ben Nice, editor of TMT Finance, the event organisers. “TMT Finance Asia 2017 is growing year-on-year, and we are looking forward to bringing our global networking of industry and finance executives to Singapore to assess some of the most exciting opportunities for partnership and investment across Asia’s fast-moving TMT sector.”

Other companies represented at the event include: Axiata, Alibaba, Google, Telkom, Indosat, Level 3, Mediacorp, Baofeng, Telstra, Indosat, Asia Pacific Internet Group, iflix, Grab Holdings, Rakuten, Moody’s, Telenor, ING, Linklaters, DLA Piper, Bukalapak, Deutsche Bank, IFC, Huawei, and many more.

