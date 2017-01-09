Leawo New Year Sales Offer Apple Utility Products with 50% off Along with Giveaway of 10+ Partners’ Products

Leawo Software offers its Apple utility products with 50% off during the New Year promotion. And people can get 10+ partners’ products for free by buying any Leawo’s product.

Shenzhen, Guangdong — (SBWIRE) — 01/08/2017 — In order to welcome the arrival of 2017, Leawo Software, a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider, kicked off a 2017 New Year Giveaway and Special Offers Activity on January 3, 2017. The company offers all Blu-ray/DVD/video/Apple products with competitive discounts. Among these programs, Leawo Apple utility products are provided with 50% discounts for all customers, which includes: iPhone transfer software, iTunes cleanup software, iPhone data recovery software and data recovery software Mac. After people purchase any Leawo's product during the promotion, they will get over 10 products from Leawo's partners for free.

The New Year sales started on January 3, 2017, and will not come to an end until the last minute of January 12, 2017. Leawo Software released the ten-day promotion with free giveaway and big price drops that covers all products that people need. For customers who need to clean/transfer/backup/recover files for iPhone, iPad, iPod, iTunes or computers, Leawo offers Leawo iTransfer, Leawo Tunes Cleaner, Leawo iOS Data Recovery, and Leawo Data Recovery for Mac with 50% discounts.

The four pieces of software could better people's digital life. Leawo iTransfer enables people to transfer all kinds of files between iOS devices, iTunes and computers. Leawo Tunes Cleaner allows people to clean up iTunes library and remove duplicate songs for better music enjoyment. With the two programs, iPhone, iPad and iPod users can manage files in their iOS devices with no effort and clean up iTunes Music Library within one click. Leawo iOS Data Recovery can help recover up to 14 types of files from iOS devices and iTunes/iCloud backup. And Data Recovery for Mac can easily recover files from Mac and files on memory devices including USB drive, SD card, digital camera, mobile phone, MP3, MP4 player, etc.

In order to get the products with 50% off, people need to visit the official promotion page to choose any product and select which version to purchase. Both Windows and Mac versions are available. Other Leawo Blu-ray/DVD/ video products are also offered with up to 70% discounts.

People could get all 10+ extra products from Leawo's partners for free by purchasing any Leawo's product with high discounts. These 10+ partners' products include: HDR projects 4 elements, Sticky Password Premium, Money-Pal Personal Finance Starter, Super Launcher, SecureAPlus Premium, SUMo 5.0, DUMo 2.8 and KCleaner 3.2, SIMPLY GOOD PICTURES 4, AmoLink Standard, ArtScope, FLDraw Interactive Image Creator, Iris mini Pro, Data Extraction Kit for Outlook, etc.

About Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.

