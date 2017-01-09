Turkish Company Releases mSpy, the Complete Tracking Software for Parental Control

Istanbul, Turkey — (SBWIRE) — 01/09/2017 — Aile-Koruma.com has launched mSpy, the telephone surveillance tool that can be used to track children's activity with mobile devices.

Mspy is a parental control solution that can block unwanted inbound calls as well as harmful Internet websites, control and communicate via instant messaging applications and save everything that is being typed by the user, as to track their activities. Being discreet, it cannot be detected by the user.

Mspy is complete with all the phone monitoring and control features needed by parents. It was designed to monitor the activities of children left in charge of a mobile device and witness their online behavior. At the same time, the tool enables parents to limit these activities and protect their children.

At aile-koruma.com users have access to the monitoring software. When in use, children can enjoy all the features of mobile devices and stay entertained without unwanted interferences and dangerous websites. Mspy is a phone tracking service that uses various means like keylogging, GPS Location, messaging and calling etc. and can even be controlled remotely.

With mSpy parents can also make sure that telephones will not be listened to or spied by third parties. The adult in control can view the user's activity, register key strokes and all the messages sent, plus lock the device remotely. The program is compatible with Android smartphones, tablets, iPads, iPhones and more and has an easy to use control panel where all functions and settings can be accessed.

The parental control program can run on Windows and MAC computers alike. Before deciding to purchase it or not, website visitors can try the program for free for seven days.

On its website, the company lists all the devices and operating systems compatible with mSpy, as well as jailbreak-related information for previously locked phones. The program is available in the Basic, Premium and Family Package versions, therefore each user can choose the desired price and level of coverage or functionality.

About Aile-Koruma.com

Aile-Koruma.com commercializes the mSpy parental control software to monitor children's activity on mobile devices.

For further details please visit aile-koruma.com

Contact:

John Martin

Aile Koruma

https://aile-koruma.com/

info@aile-koruma.com

Istanbul, Turkey

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/turkish-company-releases-mspy-the-complete-tracking-software-for-parental-control-756715.htm