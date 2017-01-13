Daniel Yomtobian – and Advertise.com Expand Avenues of Contextual Advertising Market

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2017 / A transition in the way how online advertising is organized has marked a turning point in the marketing industry for the first time in nearly ten years, making greater emphasis on context versus content itself. It is not just about what is shown in an advertisement, but rather who is looking at the content surrounding it and why. And thanks to continuously advancing advertising technology that is now available, brands can now better segment their audiences in real time based on their browsing interests. This allows them to deliver highly personalized “contextual” advertising messages through banner and text ads. For companies of all sizes, contextual advertising opens up previously unknown advertising alternatives that can be considerably cheaper than traditional options. Daniel Yomtobian, the CEO and owner of Advertise.com, recognized the need for affordable advertisement solutions and consequently developed a unique contextual advertising platform.

Using the same text ad format as major search engines like Google, Yahoo, and Bing, Advertise.com delivers contextual traffic on a cost-per-click basis from premium websites and publishers that offer a variety of ad delivery mechanisms (including intext, content, mobile, toolbar, domain parking, interstitials, email, search, and retargeting). The ads are delivered instantly based on the subject matter of the website that the user is browsing, helping improve the relevance of these ads for users, and the performance of the ads for brands. While contextual advertising does not replace search advertising altogether, it is a powerful addition to any online advertising portfolio.

Advertise.com is dedicated to helping companies deliver high-impact advertising campaigns for less than they would pay through major search engines and other advertising mediums. The Advertise.com Keyword Marketplace allows advertising brands to access thousands of search and content-based publishers through a single, user-friendly interface—and then bid on the most popular keywords to deliver contextual ads to their target audience. And thanks to the company’s patented ClickShield® technology, every ad is monitored around the clock to ensure only the highest quality site visitors.

Advertise.com was originally founded in 2001 as ABCSearch.com by Daniel Yomtobian, and then rebranded in 2009 as Advertise.com. The company has since grown into the world’s largest privately held keyword pay-per-click (PPC) network. Yomtobian is proud of his company’s success: “We launched Advertise.com to provide advertisers and publishers a new value proposition—effective, affordable, and easy-to-use advertising campaigns all under one roof.”

From his early start as a web designer and Internet marketer, Daniel Yomtobian has helped thousands of businesses drive more visitors to their websites. Prior to founding Advertise.com, he launched the online media and advertising company, WayInternet, as well as the search engine, Findology. Today, Daniel is considered a pioneer in the online advertising industry and was recently described by C-Suite Quarterly as a “…young leader [who] will continue to play an important role in shaping the online world of tomorrow.”

