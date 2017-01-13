Leawo Provides Prof. Media for Mac with 70% Discount and Video Converter for Mac as Free Giveaway Gift in 2017 New Year Sales Promotion

Leawo kicked off a 2017 New Year sales promotion since January 3rd, in which Leawo provides Prof. Media with 70% discount and other New Year special offers at different discounts. This New Year promotion also provides Video Converter as giveaway gift.

Shenzhen, Guangdong — (SBWIRE) — 01/12/2017 — Leawo Software continues the 2017 New Year Sales Promotion to provide high discount special offers and free giveaway gift. In this New Year promotion, the software company provides its all-inclusive total media converter suite with 70% discount, various other New Year special offers covering Blu-ray, DVD, video, iTunes utilities, and images, and Video Converter as free New Year giveaway gift, in both Windows and Mac versions. This 2017 New Year sales promotion will be valid before January 13th, 2017.

"To celebrate the begin of 2017, we kicked off this 2017 New Year promotion on January 3rd, by offering worldwide people extremely practical software apps with big price cut. We offered up to 70% discount of Prof. Media and other apps, which will save $200. Also, we give away Video Converter as free New Year giveaway gift." Said Steven, CEO of Leawo Software.

The Prof. Media for Mac is the company's flagship product for Mac computer owners to handle media conversion issues on Mac. It is a comprehensive total media converter suite for Mac that comprises Mac Video Converter, Mac Video Downloader, Mac Blu-ray Ripper, Mac Blu-ray Creator, Mac Blu-ray Copy, Mac DVD Creator, Mac DVD Copy and Mac DVD Ripper. Mac users could utilize this media converter suite in converting Blu-ray/DVD/video/audio/ISO files, burning Blu-ray/DVD movies on Mac from video, audio, image or ISO file, downloading online videos from YouTube and 100+ other video sharing sites, copying Blu-ray/DVD movies for backup, creating 3D movies out of 2D media files, etc.

This Mac total media converter suite runs on Mac OS X 10.6 and later. It has an outstanding performance on disc reading and loading due to advanced disc technology. It is without doubt a wonderful assistant for Mac users. Originally priced at $279.6, in the 2017 New Year promotion, it is available at only $79.6, 70% off and $200 saved.

Other New Year special offers include 70% off Video Converter Ultimate, 67% off Video Downloader, 60% off video tools, 50% off iTunes related utilities and Music Recorder, and 40% off Blu-ray/DVD solutions. All these New Year special offers are available during this promotion period.

Special offers are not the only things people could get from this 2017 New Year sales promotion. This company also provides its Video Converter as totally free New Year giveaway gift to all. This Video Converter is an HD video converter that could convert videos in 4K, 1080P, and 720P without quality loss. It even supports 4K video output so as to let people watch movies on 4K TV or 4K displays for ultra-high definition movie enjoyment. People could simply register with name and personal email address to get this Video Converter for free.

It should be noted that all these special offers and giveaway item in this 2017 New Year promotion are valid for 1 year. The lifetime license of these apps are not involved in this promotion.

