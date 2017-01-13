Visit Santa Barbara’s “Revive & Thrive” Winter Promotion Offers a Bonus Night on The American Riviera®

Visit Santa Barbara invites visitors to experience The American Riviera® this winter with the “Revive & Thrive” hotel promotion. Guests who book two nights will receive a complimentary third night at 20 participating Santa Barbara South Coast hotels.

Santa Barbara’s “Revive & Thrive” Winter Promotion Offers a Bonus Night on The American Riviera®



Book two nights and get third night free at 20 participating Santa Barbara hotels; packages include “Miss Nothing” Experience Kits offering exclusive discounts

Visit Santa Barbara invites visitors to experience The American Riviera® this winter with the “Revive & Thrive” hotel promotion. Guests who book two nights will receive a complimentary third night at 20 participating Santa Barbara South Coast hotels. “Revive & Thrive” packages are available for three-night stays between January 16 and March 31, 2017, and can be booked directly through participating hotels’ websites.

Participating hotels range in type from luxurious hideaways and grand oceanfront resorts to charming inns and boutique urban retreats. The “Revive & Thrive” lodging packages also include exclusive discounts and upgrades on a variety of experiences through “Miss Nothing” Experience Kits provided upon check-in. Go to SantaBarbaraCA.com/MissNothing/Revive-Thrive for full promotion details and links to participating hotel partners. See below for a complete list of hotel and experience partners.

“Winter is a wonderful time to escape to Santa Barbara, whether you’re looking for a rejuvenating escape or an invigorating adventure,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, president/CEO of Visit Santa Barbara. “The 'Revive & Thrive’ hotel promotion encourages visitors to extend their stay and maximize every moment on The American Riviera® while delivering extraordinary value during our off-peak season.”

“Revive & Thrive” perks extend beyond bonus vacation time. At check-in, guests will receive a “Miss Nothing” Experience Kit to help make the most of every moment spent in Santa Barbara. Kits include a limited-edition Santa Barbara Field Guide and five “Miss Nothing” Experience Tokens. Guests can use the tokens to select exclusive two-for-one offers, discounts and upgrades from more than 30 participating Santa Barbara South Coast wineries, restaurants, retailers, tour providers and attractions.

Among the token offers are two-for-one wine tastings, beer-tasting flights, theater tickets, museum admissions, trolley tours, coastal cruises and rounds of golf, as well as bike, kayak and stand-up paddle board rentals. Other offers include discounts on guided wine and food tours, expert-led outdoor adventures and sensational seasonal cuisine. Tokens can also be redeemed for retail rewards and value-adds like spa treatment enhancements, complimentary chocolate pairings and gifts.

“Revive & Thrive” hotel packages can be booked directly on the following partner websites beginning January 9, 2017 (blackout dates may apply):

Bacara Resort & Spa



Best Western Plus Encina Inn & Suites



Best Western Plus Pepper Tree Inn



Best Western Plus South Coast Inn



Brisas del Mar, Inn at the Beach



Cheshire Cat Inn



Courtyard Santa Barbara Goleta



Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara



Hotel Santa Barbara



Inn by the Harbor



The Kimpton Goodland Hotel



Lavender Inn by the Sea



Pacifica Suites



Ramada Santa Barbara



San Ysidro Ranch



Secret Garden Inn and Cottages



The Eagle Inn



The Fess Parker – A Doubletree by Hilton Resort



West Beach Inn



The Wayfarer

“Miss Nothing” Experience Token offers:

Ampelos Cellars (two-for-one wine tasting)



Angel Oak at Bacara Resort & Spa (complimentary draught beer with dinner)



Belmond El Encanto Dining Room and Terrace (complimentary Bellinis with appetizer purchase)



Belmond El Encanto Spa (15 percent off 50-minute treatment, plus .5-ounce anti-aging cream)



Blush Restaurant + Lounge (buy one lunch entrée, get second entrée complimentary)



Carr Winery (two-for-one wine tasting)



Coastal Concierge (10 percent off classic or reserve wine tour)



Eat This, Shoot That! (buy one wine tour ticket, get second ticket 50 percent off)



Ensemble Theatre Company (buy one ticket, get second complimentary)



Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company (two-for-one beer tasting)



Float Luxury Spa (complimentary service enhancement with any 80-minute treatment booked)



Gainey Vineyard (two complimentary barrel tastings)



Glen Annie Golf Club (buy one green fee, get second complimentary)



Global Gardens (complimentary gourmet food product tasting for two)



Grassini Family Vineyards (complimentary chocolate pairing with Estate Wine Flight purchase)



La Cumbre Plaza ($250 Visitor Savings booklet)



Lobero Theatre (complimentary beverage with any ticket purchase)



Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara ( complimentary gift)



Paddle Sports Center (two-for-one kayak and SUP rentals)



Riverbench Santa Barbara (two-for-one wine tasting)



Sanford Vineyard & Winery (two-for-one wine tasting)



Santa Barbara Adventure Company (receive $30 off when booking either the Refugio Kayak or Wine Country Bike Tour for two)



Santa Barbara Botanic Garden (50 percent off adult admission)



Santa Barbara Historical Museum (complimentary gift, plus 10 percent discount at gift shop)



Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (two-for-one admission)



Santa Barbara Museum of Art (two-for-one admission)



Santa Barbara Sailing Center (two-for-one Harbor Sailing Cruise)



Santa Barbara Tasting Tours (20 percent Taste of Santa Barbara food tour)



Santa Barbara Trolley Company (two-for-one trolley tickets)



Santa Barbara Wine Collective (two-for-one Notary Public wine tasting)



Santa Barbara Winery (two-for-one wine tasting)



Santa Barbara Zoo (two-for-one admission)



Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau (complimentary aebleskivers at Solvang Restaurant or 15 percent off purchases at Ingeborg’s Chocolates)



Wheel Fun Rentals (two-for-one beach cruiser rental)

ABOUT SANTA BARBARA

Voted “Best Beach Town” by Sunset magazine in its inaugural travel awards, Santa Barbara is nestled between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean along California’s Central Coast. Known as “The American Riviera,” it offers majestic natural beauty paired with Spanish-style architecture, just 92 miles north of Los Angeles. Visitors can arrive via scenic Highway 101, train, bus or by flying into Santa Barbara Municipal Airport (SBA) or Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). And they’ll want to stay a few nights to experience the region’s sweeping ocean panoramas, world-renowned wine scene, enthralling cultural and outdoor activities, and welcoming spirit.

For travel and accommodation information and to request a free copy of the official Santa Barbara Visitors Magazine, contact Visit Santa Barbara at (800) 676-1266 or (805) 966-9222, email tourism(at)santabarbaraca(dot)com or visit http://www.SantaBarbaraCA.com. Visitor information is also available at the Visitor Center, 1 Garden St. at Cabrillo Boulevard.

###



FOR MEDIA ONLY

MEDIA INFORMATION



Stay informed about Santa Barbara news with Visit Santa Barbara’s Media Center and press releases. Planning a research visit? Use the Press Trip Request form to get the process started. Follow Visit Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter for daily updates, and visit http://www.SantaBarbaraCA.com for upcoming events, itineraries, inspiration and more.

MEDIA CONTACTS:



Visit Santa Barbara:



Karna Hughes, Director of Communications



(805) 966-9222, ext. 112 or karna(at)santabarbaraCA(dot)com

Natalie Bovee, Communications Manager



(805) 966-9222, ext. 107 or natalie(at)santabarbaraCA(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/01/prweb13981250.htm