File W2 1099 Forms For Service Industry Businesses With New EzW2 Software For 2017 Tax Season

New version of EzW2 2016 is now available for small to mid-sized service industry establishments to print or Efile 1099 & W2 tax forms instantly with no accountant on staff. The details are at http://www.halfpricesoft.com.

Just released 2016 ezW2 and 1099 software from Halfpricesoft.com has been created to accommodate service industry establishments to keep them on the business fast track. Customers new to running a business can easily prepare, paper print or efile W2, W3, 1099 MISC and 1096 forms with this tax preparation software for both employees and contractors.

"ezW2 2016 tax preparation software will save paper, time and money for the service industry companies with white paper printing feature and PDF feature,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge.

ezW2 will fill out, print and efile forms W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096. ezW2 software is approved by SSA to print tax forms on white paper which eliminates the needs of the expensive red-ink W2 forms. The new quick efile feature is for customers who want to save time and the environment.

ezW2 software developers believe small business tax software should be simple, reliable and affordable. They intentionally engineered this W2 and 1099 software for business owners who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts. The improved interface for ezW2 and EzW2 correction software is so straightforward and user-friendly that first time customers don’t need an accounting background to start preparing tax forms immediately after installation.

To ensure each customer’s satisfaction, Halfpricesoft.com makes ezW2 software available for a no cost trial download at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp. Customers can test-drive the software along with all if its available features without cost or obligation before purchasing.

Key features of ezW2 software:



EzW2 software can print all W-2 and W-3 forms on white paper to cut cost on pre-printed forms. And the black and white substitute form of W-2 Copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved.

EzW2 software can print the recipient copies in 4-up format to help customers cut cost on white paper.

EzW2 can print 1099-MISC recipient copies on white paper.

EzW2 Software can fill in 2 different red forms on the same sheet for businesses who still prefer the traditional red forms and cut cost on red forms.

EzW2 can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with no extra charge.

Available in efile and PDF file format for only $79.00 to customers needing to print and file quickly.

Halfpricesoft.com also offers ezW2 Correction software to enable customers to print W2 Correction forms for employees that were previously printed incorrectly for some reason.

Preparing, printing and filing 1099 and W-2 tax forms is no longer frustrating for small business owners. Halfpricesoft.com welcomes customers to download ezW2 application today at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com



Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/W2-Printing/w3-Printing/prweb13979322.htm